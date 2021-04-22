Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Brandy P. Bevis vs. Levi J. Bevis. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ashley B. Saine. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Trent P. Endres. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth D. Araiza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daryl B. Rutherford. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Eggert. Suit on account.

Freeman Surgical Center, LLC vs. Danielle Haddock et al. Suit on account.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Loren E. Matheny. Suit on account.

DNF Associates, LLC vs. Norman F. Waters. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Laci Whitehill. Suit on account.

Citibank vs. Michael Rodriguez. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Daryl B. Rutherford. DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Lynne A. Evatt-Harry. Animal abuse.

Jake D. Cline. Property damage.

Amanda Martinez. Passing bad check.

Cory J. Schooling. Trespassing and property damage.

John D. Quast. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Gavin W. Lawson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Rohit Sharma. DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jeremy S. Woodrum. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Miguel R. Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hongyan Zhang. Failed to keep proper/made false motor carrier driver's record -- exceeding maximum driving time.

Jeremy D. Delissio. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alisha A. Bracht. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Ashley B. Saine. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler R. Lentz. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable.

Michelle L. Daniels. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Brandon G. Francis. Burglary.

Rodrigo Ortiz. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Laci B. Thole. Burglary.

Moustapha S. Abdi. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Joshua C. McIntier. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jeremy S. Woodrum. Abuse or neglect of a child -- no sexual conduct.

Michael Ford. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

Justin L. Parnell. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

James R. Williams. Non-support.

Justin K. Holliday. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Rhonda Zwart. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

David Molina Sr. Violation of order of protection for adult and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Raydun C. Flory. Abuse or neglect of a child -- no sexual conduct and abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury.

Dustin W. Foster. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.