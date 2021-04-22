Correction

In an April 15 feature story about White Rock Fire Department volunteers Coleen and Dan Moore, the article should have read that the White Rock Fire Protection District area does have access to some strategically placed fire hydrants. In remote rural areas, it is important to carry as much water to the scene as possible, Moore explains. When the tanker is empty, firefighters must drive to the nearest hydrant to refill. It takes time on country roads to return to a hydrant and refill the tanker truck. Firefighters do have access to hydrants but, unlike the big cities, the White Rock department can't hook onto a hydrant and run hose to fight the fire, Moore explains. Bringing a lot of water and mutual aid agreements help protect the community