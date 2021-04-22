Commission Minutes

Feb. 17

• County offices were closed due to inclement weather. The Commission did not meet.

Feb. 22

• The Commission opened bids for law enforcement tires, road and bridge tires, culverts, rock, asphalt and oil. Bid openings began at 1:03 p.m.

Commissioners received tire bids from Ozarko Tire Centers, Purcell Tire and Service and Pomp's Tire Service Inc. for law enforcement tires, road and bridge tires and other county vehicle tires. Goodman Tire and Auto and RTF Tire Service provided bids for law enforcement tires and other county vehicle tires.

Commissioners received culvert bids from Viebrock Sales and Service LLC.

Commissioners received asphalt bids from Emery Sapp & Sons and Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc.

No rock or oil bids were received.

• Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to table bids for discussion. Motion passed unanimously.

Feb. 24

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $408,583.88.

March 1

• Commissioners went into closed session for 43 minutes.

• The Commission drove and reviewed McDonald County roads as follows: Shetland Road, Delmer Lane, High Street, West Street, Chitwood Road, Pine Log Road and McDonald Road.

• Jason Rincker, of Stronghold Data, discussed a recent Public Service Announcement regarding Telephony Denial of Service (TDOS) attacks and how best to avoid this type of IT attack. Rincker stated there will be upcoming training available for county employees.

March 3

• Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope made a motion to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to transfer $225 from Administrative Handling Fund to SB 556 Fund, at the request of Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney, to cover a deficit due to an oversight during accounts payable. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners went into closed session for 18 minutes.

March 8

• Commissioners went into closed session for 16 minutes.

• Michael Landis, field representative for Congressman Billy Long's office, met with the Commission to give an update on current events and Congressman Long.

March 10

• Originally scheduled to be in-person, Commissioner training was available to attend via Zoom Meeting. Instead of traveling to Jefferson City for training, the Commission attended via Zoom.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $115,056.97.

March 15

• Commissioners conducted a site visit of Oscar Talley Bridge and Canning Factory Bridge, south of Anderson.

March 17

• The Commission conducted checks of county buildings to look for any possible damages due to the recent winter storms.

• Jason Sivils, of Great River Engineering, was unable to meet Commissioners at the Oscar Talley Bridge. Meeting has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. on March 22.

• No rock bids were received for bid opening; therefore, opening did not happen. McDonald County will seek rock as needed in 2021 from businesses used in previous years.

• Commissioners met with Sheriff Rob Evenson, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Johnson and Road and Bridge Foreman Jerry Mullin to discuss illegal parking on County right of ways. Effective immediately, Road and Bridge crews will report anything on the County right of ways to the McDonald County Sheriff.

• Jeran Cordova, of Blevins Asphalt, met with the Commission to discuss the company and what they have to offer McDonald County. Commissioners stated they would keep Blevins Asphalt in mind to bid on possible future projects.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $34,269.23.

March 22

• Jason Sivils with Great River Engineering met with Commissioners at Oscar Talley Bridge. Oscar Talley Bridge received flood damage due to the recent storms. Sivils have the Commission recommendations for repairing the bridge.