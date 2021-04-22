Boys' Track Takes Sixth at Rain-Soaked Relays

Led by third-place finishes from Estaban Martinez-Olvera, Kaidan Campbell and Junior Eliam, the McDonald County High School boys' track team took sixth place at the rain-soaked Joplin Relays held on April 16 at Joplin High School.

Martinez-Olvera took third in the 200 with a time of 24.20. Webb City's Mehki Gerrard won the race in a time of 23.10.

Campbell was third in the shot put with a throw of 13.21 meters. The winning throw was 15.40 meters by Donovan Watkins of Joplin.

Eliam claimed his third place in the discus with a throw of 38.8 meters. Zetthew Meister of Webb City won the event with a throw of 40.05.

Other results for the Mustangs included Martinez-Olvera, fifth, 100, 12.22; Logan Harryman, fifth, discus, 35.74; the 4x200 relay team of Racey Shandley, Chazz Jacks, Saw Eh and Sam Barton, fifth, 1:44.48; the 4x100 relay of Shandley, Jacks, Saw Eh and Martinez-Olvera, sixth, 49.11 and Garrett Gricks, sixth, shot put, 12.81.

Webb City won the team title with 167.5 points, followed by Joplin with 166, Rogers Heritage 106.5, Neosho 90, Nevada 41.5, McDonald County 37.5, Carthage 33, Columbus 28, Carl Junction 23.5 and Riverton 17.5.

Girls

McDonald County's top finishes in the girls' division were several fifth places.

Kaycee Factor took fifth in the 100 (14.18), the 400 (1:07.82) and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that took fifth (4:43.50). Others on the relay were Maleah Deters, Nevaeh Dodson and Anna Belle Price.

The 4x200 relay team of Deters, Doidson, Corina Holland and Katelynn Townsend also had a fifth-place finish with a time of 2:01.26.

Rounding out the results for the Lady Mustangs were Reagan Myrick, sixth, long jump, 4.35 and Sosha Howard, sixth, triple jump, 9.55.

McDonald County's next meet was at Cassville on April 20, followed by the Willard Invitational on April 22.