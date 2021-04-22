This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 28
Bethany Ann Bergen, 58, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Mark Jason Branstetter, 39, Anderson, trespassing
Daniel Martin Fields II, 37, Anderson, domestic assault
Jesse Daniel Hale, 35, Joplin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 29
William Jesse Arnett, 41, Pineville, property damage
Jeremy Dean Malone, 35, Joplin, non-support
Billy Ray Scott, 46, Goodman, domestic assault
Alesha Taray Sherwood, 25, Goodman, domestic assault
Candi Dawn Sherwood, 43, Neosho, assault
March 31
Cole Wyatt Austin, 39, Winona, Mo., probation violation
Marvin Joe Tagg, 31, Gentry, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 1
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 38, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Alice Marie Woolard, 34, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
April 2
Dregon Wayne Charlton, 19, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit, assault, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
George Allen Homler, 58, Southwest City, burglary
April 3
Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, no address given, domestic assault
Billy Bob Friend, 52, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Tabitha Lynn Mitchell, 36, Goodman, failure to produce license on command
Japin M. Scales, 40, Lincoln, Neb., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine