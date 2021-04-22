This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 28

Bethany Ann Bergen, 58, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Mark Jason Branstetter, 39, Anderson, trespassing

Daniel Martin Fields II, 37, Anderson, domestic assault

Jesse Daniel Hale, 35, Joplin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 29

William Jesse Arnett, 41, Pineville, property damage

Jeremy Dean Malone, 35, Joplin, non-support

Billy Ray Scott, 46, Goodman, domestic assault

Alesha Taray Sherwood, 25, Goodman, domestic assault

Candi Dawn Sherwood, 43, Neosho, assault

March 31

Cole Wyatt Austin, 39, Winona, Mo., probation violation

Marvin Joe Tagg, 31, Gentry, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 1

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 38, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Alice Marie Woolard, 34, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

April 2

Dregon Wayne Charlton, 19, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit, assault, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

George Allen Homler, 58, Southwest City, burglary

April 3

Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, no address given, domestic assault

Billy Bob Friend, 52, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Tabitha Lynn Mitchell, 36, Goodman, failure to produce license on command

Japin M. Scales, 40, Lincoln, Neb., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine