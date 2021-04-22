Anderson officer honored for bravery

Anderson's regular city council meeting began with Police Chief Dave Abbott recognizing officer Steve Hollis for his bravery in the line of duty. While conducting a traffic stop last month, Hollis was shot at and sustained pellets in his face, wrist and shoulder. Abbott presented Hollis with a blue heart medal, explaining that it is the law enforcement equivalent of a military purple heart.

The council went on to bid farewell to West Ward alderman Chester Neel for serving on the board for a decade.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve this city," he said.

Neel noted that he is living with a death sentence that doesn't allow him much time, but he plans to use his limited time remaining to serve God and the city of Anderson.

Returning West Ward alderman Don Hines and newly-elected East Ward alderman Jeremiah Brewer were then sworn into office and welcomed aboard.

Shawn Cooper, with the First Christian Church, approached the council to discuss parking and roadway issues near the church. First, he addressed an alley divided between the church and an adjacent property. Cooper said that Gary Wasson at WACO Title believes the alley was previously vacated and half of the alley was deeded to each party. But, records only reflect that one half of the alley is deeded and the other half (on the church's side) remains unclaimed.

Cooper inquired about any ordinances stating the alley was vacated and the process to have the other half of the alley deeded.

Mayor Rusty Wilson said he would speak with the county recorder and assessor about the area in question.

Cooper then spoke about Washington Street, which travels directly through the church property. Cooper asked that the city deed the street to the church in an attempt to prevent high-speed traffic using the short byway more like a highway. He noted that the city would still be able to access the pump station through an easement.

Mayor Wilson said he would speak with the city attorney about the matter.

Cooper also asked about the installation of "No Parking" signs along the church's perimeter.

The council granted First Christian Church permission to remove a defunct shed on its lot and install "No Parking" signs.

James Burns approached the council for the second time regarding the continual washout and erosion on Sellers Road and Cook Hill Road. He asked if the city has secured funds for the repairs since his visit last year. Mayor Wilson assured him that there are plans to lay new, 3-inch asphalt on Sellers Road, and bids are in the process of being secured.

Burns asked if Cook Hill Road will be paved as well, noting that it is constantly full of washed-out gravel.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said that engineers are seeking a solution but there are multiple factors at play, including stormwater drainage, landscape and Kansas City Southern Railroad proximity.

"I would feel better about it if I could see some progress," Burns said.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Abbott reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 634 calls for service. He said repairs have begun at the police station and, with the help of donations from Wood Motor Company, Elite Restoration and Lowe's in Neosho, the out-of-pocket costs come to $1,000.

Abbott told the council that the new Tahoe's build date has been pushed back to May with an estimated arrival of mid-June. The air conditioning on the city's current Tahoe went out and the radiator was repaired as well.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that footings have been poured for the pavilion at Town Hole and, weather allowing, the slab will be poured soon. He said the pavilion should be installed in 6 to 8 weeks.

Shoemaker pointed out that sidewalks at City Hall need to be improved to be more "citizen-friendly." He estimated that to rebuild the curb and current ramp, as well as install a new ramp, would cost $2,500.

The council voted to proceed with sidewalk repairs at City Hall.

Chester Neel recommended researching before repairing, noting that the antique brickwork could be historical.

Shoemaker spoke about the fencing at the ball fields. He said $1,000 to $2,000 is spent each year on replacement fence posts, but the fence continues to wither away. He noted that multiple residents have approached him, concerned about the safety of the fence. Shoemaker said that it will cost $19,000 on average to rebuild the two fences with chainlink. Alderman Richard Cable suggested Shoemaker contact another company, and the council discussed possible grant funding.

Shoemaker asked the council's opinion on hiring more help at the public works department for ongoing projects and seasonal maintenance. Alderman Don Hines said he would like to see two employees working water and wastewater, two employees working streets, and two employees working parks and recreation.

Mayor Rusty Wilson suggested hiring a seasonal employee, training the employee in the basics and hiring the employee on permanently if Shoemaker sees fit.

"You could get more work done with less overtime," said Mayor Rusty Wilson.

The council voted to hire a seasonal employee if the budget allows.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 76 calls, "nothing out of the ordinary."

In other business, the council:

• Voted to hire a separate water department clerk in order to be in compliance with state statutes;

• Postponed accepting a quote for the HVAC system at City Hall until two more quotes are received;

• Granted Anderson Engineering permission to conduct a preliminary engineering report;

• Reviewed the second quarter budget;

• Re-appointed Jonathan Pierce as city attorney;

• Re-appointed Erin Willis as municipal judge;

• Renewed the city's membership with the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team at a cost of $500;

• Renewed the current medical insurance plan at a cost of $7,510.52;

• Renewed the city's line of credit with Arvest Bank;

• Appointed Alderman Roark as mayor pro-tem;

• Paid bills in the amount of $135,846.10.