Sweet Treats Spark Long-Lasting Love

When a cute girl came into the Union, Neb., gas station and bought seven ice cream bars and two gallons of milk, Dan Moore was intrigued. That cute girl, Coleen, went home and said, "I met the man I'm going to marry.'"

Within the hour, Dan found out who she was, went over to her house and asked her father if he could take his daughter on a date. "She came in and she basically stole my heart," Dan said.

Now, as the two approach their 50th wedding anniversary, the couple takes on medical and emergency calls, write grants and oversee numerous administrative tasks to help out their White Rock community. They go on calls together. It works out well, they explain. "We tag-team," Coleen said. "One assists the patient and one assists the family. We usually get there before the ambulance does."

Giving back to their community is important to the Moores, who are blessed to have had successful careers, family close by and time to help others. Coleen mowed yards while she was in high school to save for college; Dan worked at the gas station. They carried that work ethic into successful careers and a close-knit family. "You build relationships," Dan said. "We just want to help out the community. It's the most rewarding thing."

Dual impacts

The couple met when they were 16. Although they were from the same area, both went to different high schools. They married at 19 and have been a team ever since, Coleen said. "We've always had each other's back," she said.

Coleen pursued a bachelor's degree and then a master's degree to launch her physical therapy career. After her graduation, she told Dan it was his turn. He attended the University of Arkansas, earning an industrial engineering degree, then worked as an industrial engineer, environmental specialist and safety manager. Gaining education and launching their careers took them on many stops. At each step, they fully supported each other, she said. Coleen's 40 years as a physical therapist and Dan's 26 years at Dayco Products in Springdale give them a broad foundation on which to build.

They moved to the area about 12 years ago, then became involved in the White Rock Fire Department about 10 years ago. Their son, who was already a part of the operation, encouraged them to join up. Since then, Dan has served as board chairman, writing grants, overseeing the budget and projecting departmental long-term needs. "With aging vehicles, the department has to stay abreast of obtaining better equipment for the future." Dan said.

The White Rock community does not have access to any hydrants. Instead, all the equipment has to have enough capacity to haul a sufficient amount of water to the scene, he said. This also comes into play when the department supports other departments on a mutual aid call, he said.

The fire district establishment, which was approved by voters in 2019, has significantly provided a tax base on which to build. The department is still limited with budget restraints and grants help supplement that, he said.

Dan, who taught himself about grant writing, plans to keep seeking and writing more grants. That tremendously benefits the department with budget concerns, he said. Significant grants, like a $18,900 grant from Firehouse Subs, paid 100 percent of extrication equipment's cost. A $45,000 grant from American Firefighters enabled the department to pay for 15 sets of gear, equipping firefighters from head to toe. That particular grant was a 95/5 grant, so the department only had to pay five percent of the cost, he said. Another grant helped secure a camera that enables firefighters to see heat and smoke in the dark, hot spots in the wall, or children who might be hiding, Dan said. "We try to write grants to stretch our money," he said. The department will find out later this month if a grant is approved for a 3,000 gallon pumper tanker, he said. The department has a five-year plan to replace all the equipment. Some of the current engines are too old to fix, they explain.

Coleen serves as secretary/treasurer of the Booster Club, which raises money for the department. She also oversees administrative tasks, organizing and handling a myriad of other duties that require strong leadership. The two also take on calls, preferring to help out the younger, working folks in the department, by helping during the overnight hours, she said. When they're on call, they will meet people on the worst day of their life, their son told them. They keep that in mind when they handle emergency calls, dealing with stressful situations and family members who don't know what to do.

Other times, they help out in different ways. The two responded to a call one time involving a cat in a tree. No matter what they tried, the cat stayed put. Coleen said Dan had the patience and the special touch, which eventually paid dividends. The next day, Dan returned with a bag of treats. He told the cat, '"It's your choice. You know you need to come down. I'm leaving it up to you.'" The cat came down. The owner called Dan a "cat whisperer," he said, laughing.

Commited to volunteering

Coleen and her three sisters are part of a nonprofit they founded, Four Sisters, which helps out various people who need clothes and shoes. The four meet quarterly to assist with these needs. They scour clearance racks for good deals, purchasing winter coats, clothes and other items for children and veterans. They hold no fundraisers; instead, they purchase everything themselves, Coleen said.

White Rock Elementary students have benefited from donations, as well as other ministries that are close to their heart's mission. The four believe it's important to assist others and work quietly to do so.

The fire department is the backbone of the Moores' volunteerism. They are committed to helping out the department as long as they are physically and mentally able to do so, they said. They believe their 50 years of married life -- which they will celebrate in July -- is built on mutual respect and listening to each other.

Coleen, who purchased the seven ice cream bars for her three brothers, three sisters and herself, sparked something that day in that gas station.

The couple has built a lifetime of memories together. Now, they continue gathering those memories as they give back. Working as White Rock Fire Department volunteers has just seemed a natural thing to do. The best part, they say, is knowing that they've made a difference.

"We had a call where there was a medical issue in a car. We drove up in an emergency vehicle. The person's face lit up like a Christmas tree," Dan said. "They relax when we come in."

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane, Mo., responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.