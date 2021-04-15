Southwest City Mayor Gives Updates On Clark, Lake Beautification Project

Southwest City's regular meeting of the city council began with the swearing-in of East Ward Alderman George Snow. Snow secured the seat with five write-in votes during the April 6 election.

Mayor David Blake provided two monumental updates to the community. The first update was in regards to Shane Clark, who wears the hats of Fire Chief and Public Works Director and experienced a heart attack last week.

Blake said that he spoke with Clark on Saturday and Clark is fully capable of completing his duties and delegating responsibilities if needed.

"Thank God for the recovery he's made already," Blake said. "Thank God for him."

A fellow firefighter, Captain Brent Blake noted, "We've got plenty of exceptional hands on the department and they're more than willing to step up. Everything is taken care of."

Mayor Blake went on to update those present on the progress of the lake beautification project. He said that Matt Walters began work clearing the lake on Monday and, by Tuesday, he was seen loading in clay and rock for compaction.

"It's a pretty good operation they've got going on," he said. "It's really moving along."

Mayor Blake said Walters intends to continue building up and compacting clay until it's flush with the dam, then he plans to cut a hole for the flood control gate, dig a trench for the subsequent tunnel, then seal and compact around the installations.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two accidents, taken two reports, issued 20 tickets and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

City Clerk Krystal Austen reported on Public Works Director Clark's behalf that the street department has been busy mowing and the water department is conducting locates for the upcoming water project.

After comparing three bids, the council voted to purchase two Rebel 61" 27HP Kohler lawn mowers with weedeater attachments for the street and water departments at a cost of $13,524.58.

Austen said she spoke with Michael Keels of Keels Consulting Services regarding computer issues in City Hall and the Police Department. He noted that the current computers and laptop are between six and seven years old and working on "borrowed time." Austen also spoke about internet speed issues, notably during council meetings.

Keel recommended replacing the three computer towers and the laptop as well as upgrading to a 20 mbps service plan for increased streaming capability.

Alderman Steve Golden suggested "striking while the iron is hot" and replacing the computer monitors as well as the towers, noting that many costs can be reimbursed during the pandemic.

The council voted to upgrade the service package at an additional cost of $20 per month and requested quotes for new towers and monitors.

Austen asked to amend Ordinance No. 586A regarding Water User's Billing to reflect a corrected disconnect date. The ordinance reads that failure to pay a bill in full, after the late fee has been applied, by the 15th of the following month (the 45th day following the bill rendered date) shall results in disconnection of service and disconnection shall be made without the necessity of notice to the utility user. It goes on to incorrectly say that "If the 20th falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, service disconnection will occur the following business day."

The council voted to change the text to read the 15th, instead of the 20th.

In other business, the council:

• Granted a business license to Deborah Martin of StayFit Nutrition, located at 310 S. Main St. and a building permit to Marco Mendez of 509 N. Main St. Mendez's permit was granted at an adjusted rate due to a previous, unused permit fee;

• Appointed Alderman Steve Golden as Mayor Pro-Tem;

• Agreed to allow sponsors to select the uniform color of the ball team they sponsor;

• Opened bids for a city attorney;

• Granted Word of God Bible Ministries permission to host a gospel revival at Blankenship Park from Monday, July 5 through Saturday, July 10;

• Paid bills in the amount of $6,870.69.