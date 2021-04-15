Seventh And Eighth Grade Baseball Teams Glide Past Diamond

The McDonald County seventh and eighth grade baseball teams swept Diamond on April 6, at McDonald County High School.

The eighth grade claimed a 4-2 decision behind the pitching of Aidan Spears and Adrian Silvester. Spears started and got the win with Silvester getting the save.

Spears, Silvester, Trey Hardin and Kaleb Chandler all had a hit and scored a run while Tyce Hardin and Brodie Roessler had a hit.

In the seventh grade game, McDonald County won a 9-7 thriller when Riley Parker had a walk-off single to drive in the winning run in the sixth inning. Parker finished with three hits and two runs to lead the Mustangs while Wyatt Gordon and Cael Carlkin had two hits and scored two runs each. Ryder Martin and Jette Akins both added one hit each.

Gordon started on the mound for McDonald County and was followed by Konnor Land, Malachi Neale and Chayton Banta, with Banta getting the win.

McDonald County hosted Providence Academy of Rogers on April 13, before going to Grove on April 15.