Senior Center To Reopen May 4

After a year of being closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, the McDonald County Senior Citizens Center in Noel will reopen on May 4.

Executive Director Louine Gardner said the center will be open for meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting in May.

"We closed the 16th of March a year ago," she said. "We kept doing the home bound meals. A lot of people want to get back. Drive-through meals have been good to keep in touch."

The center has 75 home bound residents that a driver delivered meals to before and during the past year. The residents are located in Noel, Southwest City, Lanagan, Anderson, Pineville and the Jane area, she said. The center started providing drive-through meals at the center about four to five months ago on a twice-monthly basis.

"We call the people and they tell us how many they want, and they drive up and we take out to them," she said.

Besides being a place for a good meal, the center provides socialization for seniors.

Ann Ledgerwood of Lanagan worked at the center for 25 years, retiring as head cook about two years ago.

"I like to come down here for the fellowship and the friendship with the people that I served when I was working here," she said. "I always enjoyed the nutritious meal that we would have."

Regarding the center reopening, she said, "I think it's a good idea. I think the way they're doing it is probably the right way. I kind of agree with it."

As for the other seniors who are used to coming to the center, she said she is sure some of them have been lonely during the past year, particularly the home bound.

"The only people some of these people see is the person who brings their meal, whether it's covid-related or not covid-related. They're always delighted to see that delivery man."