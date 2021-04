The Salvation Army of McDonald County will hold a drive-through chicken spaghetti dinner on April 23 at the Pineville Community Center from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. The menu will include chicken spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert, and the price will be $5 per person.

The Salvation Army will also hold a yard sale April 30 and May 1 starting at 8 a.m. at the Economic Security parking lot in Anderson, located next to Head Start.