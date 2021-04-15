LETTER TO EDITOR: Take Time to Thank a Volunteer

National Volunteer Week -- April 18-24

This past year has taught us the importance and power of connection. When the pandemic limited face-to-face interaction, our Compassus volunteers continued to lend their time and unwavering support to members of the community facing serious and life-limiting illness even from a distance.

Whether it was shopping for groceries and supplies, delivering meals to patients and loved ones, sending letters or making calls, our hospice volunteers have selflessly shown kindness and compassion in these times of crisis. April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and the 62 trained Compassus volunteers in our community deserve our appreciation and acknowledgement.

According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association, more than 1.5 million Americans, along with their family caregivers, are cared for by hospice every year, and more than 400,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service annually. I am grateful for these volunteers who faithfully step up to provide comfort and support when it's needed the most.

Volunteers are an important part of our Compassus care team, and they are looking forward to seeing patients in person. Lending a listening ear and providing a warm smile can make an incredible and lasting impact. As state and federal guidelines permit and following all safety protocols, our dedicated hospice volunteers will soon begin to visit with our patients and their families once again.

Please take time this week and thank someone you know who volunteers for what they do. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.

Teresa Severs

Volunteer Coordinator Compassus, Joplin, Mo.