Obituaries

Zelma Faye Barton

March 11, 1931

April 11, 2021

Zelma Faye Barton, 90, of Tiff City, Mo., died Sunday, April 11, 2021, in the comfort of her home, after a recent decline in health.

She was born March 11, 1931, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to the late John Andrew and Clora (Tabb) Goodnight. She was raised and attended school in Powell, Mo. On July 15, 1949, she married Marvin Barton. She was a homemaker and kept the books for her husband's saw shop. She enjoyed quilting, craft projects, word puzzles and gardening. She was a charter member of Buffalo Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Marvin Barton (Dec. 2, 2018); two children, Doris Evans, John Barton; and four brothers, Harry, Hicks, Thurman, Lavon.

She is survived by her four children, Helen Humphrey (Mo) of Tiff City, Shirley Stogsdill of Grove, Nancy Barton of Southwest City, Rick Barton(Kathi) of Afton; 12 grandchildren; and a sister, Essie Ray Jenkins of Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Buffalo Creek Baptist Church in Tiff City with Pastors Jared Proctor and Justin Steadman officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials are being directed to Buffalo Creek Baptist Church c/o the funeral home.

Christina Lee Boman

June 16, 1967

April 9, 2021

Christina Lee Boman, 53, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, April 9, 2021, in her home after months of declining health.

She was born June 16, 1967, in Coffeyville, Kan., daughter of Ronald Dean and Mary (Bagwell) Ernest. She was raised in Neosho, Mo., and was a 1985 graduate of Neosho High School. On Sept. 10, 1994, she married Rodney Boman. She was a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel music, crocheting and craft projects. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Seneca, Mo.

Her father, Ron Ernest, and an infant brother, Phillip Ernest, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Boman of the home; a son, Tyler Boman of Goodman; her mother, Mary Ernest-Atkinson (Jim) of South Coffeyville, Okla.; and a sister, Laurie Snider of Joplin.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Ty Dawson officiating.

David Lee Howard

May 10, 1953

March 30, 2021

David Lee Howard, 67, of Noel, Mo., died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born May 10, 1953 in Noel to the late Wilburn and Lilly Mae (Hill) Howard. He graduated from the Fulton High School for the deaf and also ran track while in school winning many medals for his running. He worked for Gallery Graphic in Noel for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as being outdoors.

Survivors are his daughter, Alice Woolard; three sons, Johnson Howard, Jeff Howard, Bobby Howard; two brothers, Clayton and Danny Howard; a sister, Connie Inlow; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation services were held Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Noel.

Danny Lynn Johnson

Nov. 19, 1953

March 29, 2021

Danny Lynn Johnson died Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Blanche Johnson; brothers, Wayne and Jack Johnson; and sister, Joy Evans.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Johnson; his son, Brock Johnson (Becky); stepchildren, Sherry, Jeremy and Stephanie; several grandchildren; brother Joe Johnson (Della); and sisters, Wanda Long (Joel), Darlene Coyan, Dorothy Spencer, Janice Moss, Sandy Burke (Jim), Debbie Morrison.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Southwest City, Mo.

Tressie M. Shaver

March 31, 1928

April 5, 2021

Tressie M. Shaver, 93 of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born March 31, 1928, near Beaman Hollow in McDonald County, Missouri to the late Virgil and Bertha (Snow) Divine. She grew up in the Anderson area and was a graduate of Anderson High School. She was married in 1947 in McDonald County to Amos Shaver. She was secretary for Trinity Pentecostal Church in Goodman from 1980-2005, and sexton for New Bethel Cemetery for many years. She worked at the Hudson poultry plant. She was a member of the Splitlog Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and making quilts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos in 1985; two brothers; two sisters; her daughter, Gloria in March of 2015; and a grandson, Paul Bartholomew also in 2015.

She is survived by her grandson, John Bartholomew of Anderson; three sisters, Elizabeth Ballard of Anderson, Betty Qualls of Anderson, Nancy Chase of Fairland, Okla.: and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Splitlog Baptist Church.

Duayne Troyer

Nov. 2, 1945

April 4, 2021

Duayne Troyer, 75, of Collyer, Kan., formerly of Goodman, Mo., died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Gove County Medical Center in Quinter, Kan.

He was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Kingman, Kan., to the late Lavern and Gladys (Burton) Troyer. He was a member of the Swars Prairie Baptist Church in Seneca, Mo.

He was preceded in death his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Carol Troyer; and life-long friend, Chuck Case.

He is survived by four siblings, Donald Troyer (Dona) of Lakewood, Colo., Al Troyer (Janell) of Tonganoxie, Kan., Tharen Herl of Collyer, Kan.; Karen Coldren (Mike) of Easton, Penn..

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Swars Prairie Baptist Church in Seneca, Mo., with Pastor Jarel Burnside officiating. Burial followed in the Swars Prairie Baptist Church Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Swars Prairie Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.

