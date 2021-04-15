New Noel Mayor Faces Finding Funds

Newly sworn in Noel Mayor Terry Lance is trying to find enough funds for a new backhoe, tower improvements and cleaning up the town.

It's a challenge he embraces.

Lance, who formerly served as alderman, was elected last week and sworn in as new mayor Tuesday night during a city council meeting.

His past council experience taught him that the council has the town's best interest at heart, he said. "Hopefully, we'll go on to bigger and better things."

Nancy Irish was sworn in as collector; William Rose as SouthWard alderman; Lewis Davis (former mayor) as West alderman and Kim Wilson as NorthWard alderperson.

Davis also was appointed mayor pro-tem by the council.

Additionally, council member Reid Schmit's term of service ended.

On Tuesday night, various department heads asked for help in securing funds for badly needed equipment. Streets superintendent Christopher Craig said with springtime needs abounding, the department's backhoe needs repair.

Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said he and Marshal Randy Wilson believe an upgrade in the tower will drastically improve radio communications for emergency personnel.

Lance and council members said they will consider Craig's request. They also told Barrett and Wilson that they believe emergency communications is imperative and will look closely at the budget to find the monies for such. Barrett said the improvement would raise the current antenna, which is 15 feet tall, to 100 feet.

Barrett also asked the council to move ahead with purchasing new hose for one of the fire trucks. The hose replacement already has been budgeted, he said.

With a small budget with financial constraints, Lance said he is committed to exploring options for grants in his new role.

"If there's grant money out there, I want to get it," he said. "We need it."

In other business:

• Council members learned that the fire department responded to one vehicle fire; six brush fires; seven rescue calls, including two river calls; three haz-mat calls; two false calls; and eight medical calls during the month of March.

• Marshal Randy Wilson shared that the department made 19 arrests in March. Approximately 136 cases were logged, with 488 cases logged so far this year. Those numbers do not include nuisance calls, etc., he said.

• Council members approved Ordinance 700.130 Delinquent Payment, on its first and second reading, and Ordinance 700.116 Rate and Deposit Schedules, on its first and second reading.

• Council members approved Ron Ball's request to build a shop on a lot he owns, which is located across the street from his residence.