Neosho Kicks Off 60th Annual Dogwood Tour

Neosho, MO - The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce wishes to announce the kick off of the 60th Annual Neosho Dogwood Tour. The Dogwoods are just starting to bloom, an invitation is extended to everyone in the four-state area to come and enjoy the beauty that this time of year boasts in the Neosho area.

Tour maps and Dogwood information are available online at www.neoshocc.com. The tour is a free, self-guided tour. A perfect activity to practice "social distancing" and enjoy our beautiful area.

The Dogwood Tour was initiated in 1961 by the Rotary Club and over the years has brought thousands of visitors into our community to share in the beauty of Missouri's official tree, which graces many of the hills and hollows of the Neosho area.

For more information contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-451-1925 or [email protected]