Land Transfers

Angela Hamilton and Jared Hamilton to John Alexander and Shelly Alexander. Elk River Heights. Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Deborah J. Murphy and Gary L. Murphy to Gelly Yanira Duenas Perez and Alfredo Rojas Ramirez. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Honey Lake Acres. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Whistler Cattle Co., LLC to Martha Burkholder and Chester E. Burkholder. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Connie Cunningham and Rex Cunningham to C4 Land Management, LLC. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Patricia Hanke and Harold Joe Hanke to Cory Dale Qualls. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Martha Burkholder and Chester E. Burkholder to Emma M. Yoder and Daniel D. Yoder. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Superior Family Construction to B.J. Ramirez and Corrin Ramirez. Country Club Estates. Blk. 3, Lot 12 and Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Tony D. Rasmussen, deceased, and Sharon A. Rasmussen to Toni Rasmussen and Mark A. Rasmussen. Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Shea Homes, Inc. to Bonnia L. Bainter. Shea Country Addition. Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Teresa L. Carlin and Larry J. Carlin to Deville E. Watterson and Steven E. Watterson. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 31 and Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Trista McDaniel and Thomas E. McDaniel to James Michael Walker. Wallain Development. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

God's Glory Tabernacle International, Inc. to Donna Underwood. Valley View Addition. Lot 26. McDonald County, Mo.

Klatt Family Living Trust Agreement, Trustee Jay Klatt and Trustee Lois Klatt to Tiffany S. Bacon and Christopher J. Bacon. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Alberta Tomlin to Jaime Lorenz and Casey Lorenz. Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Sasnakra, LLC to Higher Meadows, LLC. Sec, 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 21; Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 21 and Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra Dreyer and Troy Dreyer to Zachary Dreyer. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. and Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Chad Sextant Slinkard and Jane Cemetery Association to Terri Smith and Danny Smith. Double Pot Reserve Directly West of Jim and Beverly Hock and Cassie R. Danielle Ross Cremation Directly South of Hock. McDonald County, Mo.

Sondra Baker and James Baker to Louis A. Alterici. Wellesley Estates. Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Annette Goodall and Robert E. Goodall to Jeffrey D. Hoggatt. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 30; Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Lana K. Henry and Tom A. Henry to Clairissa Mills and Justin Mills. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda L. Thurman and Phillip M. Thurman to Wilson Farms. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.