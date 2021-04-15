Golfers Toney, Creason Lead MCHS Team at Cassville

Parker Toney and Cory Creason both shot 98 to lead the McDonald County High School golf team at the Cassville High School Golf Tournament held on April 8, at Cassville Golf Course.

Rounding out the scores for the Mustangs were John Boze with a 105, Dayson Fickle with a 117 and Jordan Meador with a 122.

Owen D'Amour of Thomas Jefferson Academy won the tournament with an 81. Toney and Creason ended the tournament in a tie for 11th place.

Toney shot a 106 to lead the Mustangs at the Bird-Dog High School Golf Tournament on April 5, at Briarbrook Country Club in Carl Junction.

Fickle and Boze both shot 115 to be next best for McDonald County followed by Creason with a 116 and Huston Porter with a 127.

Fielding Campbell won the individual title with a 78.

McDonald County's next tournament is the Aurora Invitational on April 15, at Honey Creek Golf Club in Aurora.