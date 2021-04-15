Girls Soccer Scores First Goals of Season

Although still winless, an improving McDonald County High School girls' soccer team scored its first goals of the season last week.

The team's first goal of the season came in a 6-1 loss to Neosho on April 6, at Neosho High School.

The honor of scoring the first goal of the season for the Lady Mustangs went to freshman Mireya Sebastian.

The team's second goal came in a 7-1 loss to Logan-Rogersville on April 10, in the Parkview High School girls soccer tournament. That goal came off the foot of Anna Clarkson, also a freshman.

The Lady Mustangs' lost a 4-0 decision to Parkview in their first match of the tournament on April 9, before Lebanon claimed an 8-0 win in the Lady Mustangs first game of a doubleheader on April 10.

In another regular season match during the week, Carthage claimed an 8-0 win on April 5.

McDonald County was at Greenwood High School in Springfield on April 12, before returning home on April 13, to host Aurora and traveling to Monett on April 15.