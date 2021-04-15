Girls JV Track Team Has Pair of Second Place Finishes

A pair of second places from two members of the McDonald County High School girls track team was the best effort for the McDonald County junior varsity track team at the Neosho JV Invitational held on April 6, at Neosho High School.

Maleah Deters took second in the 200-meter run in a time of 29.50 seconds while Analisa Ramirez was second in the javelin with a toss of 23.15.

Maci Brown of Webb City won the 200 in a time of 28.97 while Hallie Crisp of Diamond won the javelin with a throw of 24.68.

Deters added a fourth in the 400 in a time of 1:11.88 and also ran a leg on the fifth place 4x400 relay team (5:09.71).

Other members of the relay were Teryn Torrez, Abigail Pagel and Savannah Leib.

Leib added a sixth in the high jump with a jump of 1.27 meters.

Rounding out the Lady Mustang results were Reagan Myrick, fifth, long jump, 3.90 and Kyla Moore, sixth, pole vault, 2.00.

Boys

A third place by the 4x100 relay team of Chazz Jacks, Xavier Sosa, Josh Pacheco and Jared Mora was the top result for the McDonald County boys' team.

The unit was timed in 48.38 seconds in the 4x100 while the same four boys took fifth in the 4x200 in a time of 1:41.34.

Sosa added a sixth in the 110 hurdles in a time of 19.72.

Rounding out the results for McDonald county were Angel Mendoza-Martinez taking fifth in the shot put with a throw of 10.74 while Jackson Clarkson took sixth in the javelin with a toss of 33.00.

McDonald County's varsity track team was at Joplin on April 13, and at the Jock's Nitch PSU Relays on April 16. The JV team is at East Newton on April 15.