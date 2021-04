In the April 8 issue of the McDonald County Press, it was incorrectly reported that the Goodman drive-through rabies clinic will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Goodman Community Building.

The correct date is Saturday, May 15.

Rabies shots will be $10 and distemper shots will be $20. Masks will be required, and shots will be administered in the vehicle.