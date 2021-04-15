This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 18
Damion Sky Knight Kelly, 24, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 19
Dewayne Albert Evans, 55, Springdale, Ark., traffic violation
Curtis James Hendrix, 41, Pineville, domestic assault
Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
March 20
Joshua Daniel Harr, 43, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and weapon violation
John Ioanis Raymond, 23, Omaha, Neb., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
March 21
Tre Anthony Henslee, 22, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
John Edward McClary, 59, Pineville, kidnapping - facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing, robbery, armed criminal action and DWI – alcohol
Victor Haden Williams, 18, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and harassment
March 22
Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 44, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width – resulting in an accident, supplying alcohol to a minor and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 23
James Calvin Ahrens, 68, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
March 24
William Malcolm Cox III, 42, Noel, speeding in a school zone
David Randall Dean, 56, Joplin, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 38, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Terra Faith Smith, 41, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Allegra Hope Thomas, 37, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
March 26
Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 - 35 grams, failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
March 27
Eddie P. Hudson, 42, Fayetteville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Christopher Mark Jennings, 35, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit
Tonya D. Johnson, 50, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
Christopher Lee Perdue, 37, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive