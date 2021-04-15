This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 18

Damion Sky Knight Kelly, 24, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 19

Dewayne Albert Evans, 55, Springdale, Ark., traffic violation

Curtis James Hendrix, 41, Pineville, domestic assault

Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

March 20

Joshua Daniel Harr, 43, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and weapon violation

John Ioanis Raymond, 23, Omaha, Neb., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

March 21

Tre Anthony Henslee, 22, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

John Edward McClary, 59, Pineville, kidnapping - facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing, robbery, armed criminal action and DWI – alcohol

Victor Haden Williams, 18, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and harassment

March 22

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 44, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width – resulting in an accident, supplying alcohol to a minor and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 23

James Calvin Ahrens, 68, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

March 24

William Malcolm Cox III, 42, Noel, speeding in a school zone

David Randall Dean, 56, Joplin, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 38, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Terra Faith Smith, 41, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Allegra Hope Thomas, 37, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

March 26

Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 - 35 grams, failure to register motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

March 27

Eddie P. Hudson, 42, Fayetteville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Christopher Mark Jennings, 35, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit

Tonya D. Johnson, 50, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Christopher Lee Perdue, 37, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive