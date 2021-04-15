'12 Incompetent Jurors' To Open At MCHS

The McDonald County High School theater department will present "12 Incompetent Jurors" by Ian McWethy, a comedic farce of the dramatic classic "12 Angry Men," at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the performing arts center at the high school.

How does the court system handle its job during a pandemic? Come find out just how crazy it can be with jurors like this. Be entertained while supporting the arts at the same time.

All proceeds will support the MCHS theater program and help jump start the Anderson Junior High theater program begining next school year.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. To order tickets, email [email protected]