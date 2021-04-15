Sign in
'12 Incompetent Jurors' To Open At MCHS

April 15, 2021 at 5:24 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Some of the cast from the McDonald County High School theater department play '12 Incompetent Jurors' are pictured. Front row, director, Tyler Davis, back row, left, Marsi Blecha, Barbara Davis, Hunter Cheek, Jaydaan Cheek, Shelley Paul, MCHS Principal Angie Brewer.

The McDonald County High School theater department will present "12 Incompetent Jurors" by Ian McWethy, a comedic farce of the dramatic classic "12 Angry Men," at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the performing arts center at the high school.

How does the court system handle its job during a pandemic? Come find out just how crazy it can be with jurors like this. Be entertained while supporting the arts at the same time.

All proceeds will support the MCHS theater program and help jump start the Anderson Junior High theater program begining next school year.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. To order tickets, email [email protected]

