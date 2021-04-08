Young, Inexperienced Girls' Soccer Team Improving

A young and inexperienced McDonald County High School girls' soccer team held veteran Willard scoreless for nearly the first 30 minutes of the match held on April 1 at McDonald County High School before the Lady Tigers erupted for four goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half to key a 6-0 win.

Willard's first goal came with 11:45 left in the first half. It was followed in quick succession by three more goals before intermission.

In the second half, Willard scored twice early in the half, but the Lady Mustangs shut out the Lady Tigers over the final 25 minutes.

"We are getting a lot better," said coach John Delatorre. "We changed some things around today and played very well. We kept it 0-0 for a long time but gave up four goals real quick. It was a lot better than it has been. Our backline played really well. Samara (goalie Samara Smith) had a huge game. Natalie (Gillming) is getting a lot better. Clarkson (Anna) had another good game. She always plays well. Kadence (Elliot) and Helen (Martinez) in the middle are improving every game. I feel like we are getting there."

McDonald County fell to 0-7 for the season heading into its match against Carthage on April 5. The Lady Mustangs were at Neosho on April 6 before heading to Springfield on April 8-9 for the Parkview High School Girls Soccer Tournament.

Carl Junction

Carl Junction claimed an 8-0 win on April 2, at Carl Junction High School.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 5-0 lead at intermission before adding three goals in the second half to end the match.