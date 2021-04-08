White Rock Volunteer Firefighter Profile

The trailer house engulfed in fire proved to be David Armstrong's catalyst.

Armstrong learned his uncle's trailer house was on fire. He quickly drove over to help. As the White Rock Fire Department rolled in with its engine and tanker, the firefighters took control of the situation.

It was that first look at their operation that drew Armstrong in.

He saw that sense of brotherhood. "They were working together as a team," he said.

When he witnessed that, he decided he wanted to be a part of that working unit.

His friend, Michael Marler, previously had joined the department and kept encouraging him to join up, too.

After the fire, Armstrong attended one of the meetings and decided to see how he could help.

"We are a family," he said. "We're here for each other."

The challenge of the calls is a constant. Many times, the crew gathers for a debriefing after the call, to air out any grievances or stress.

That helps the team tremendously, Armstrong said.

Handling stressful situations is something that continues with each call. "You could go to 15 wrecks, and each one would be different," he said. "No one call is the same."

Learning to take direct orders in a crisis situation is sometimes difficult, but just part of the job, he said.

Other times, a wreck or incident really affects you, he said. Armstrong has placed the deceased in body bags. He's been there to handle a suicide incident. It's daunting to handle those calls, he said. "You still see their face," he said.

So, why volunteer for such a difficult job?

"It's something that feels right," he said.

His fellow firefighters have become the brothers he never had, he said. Many times, several of the crew members hang out at the fire station, visiting and waiting on a call.

Armstrong works for a warehouse in Noel, putting in a full workweek. He plans to continue volunteering at White Rock and gaining as much firefighting education as he can. If the opportunity presents itself, he wants to become a full-time firefighter.

The community's response makes it all worthwhile, he said.

And the sense of brotherhood is the glue.

"It's a family bond that can't be broken," he said.

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane, Mo., responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.