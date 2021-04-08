Tuesday's Election Results

A number of local municipal races came to their climactic conclusion on Tuesday with the publication of General Election results.

Andy McClain and Josh Banta were elected to the McDonald County School Board. Meghan Sexson was elected as Goodman's Tax Collector and Paula Brodie as the South Ward Alderman. Jeremiah Brewer was elected as Anderson's East Ward Alderman and Don Hines as the West Ward Alderman.

Noel and Jane received voter support to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed is equal to the number of positions to be filled by election, while Lanagan and Ginger Blue were denied the option.

Of the 12,893 registered voters in McDonald County, 937 (7.27%) showed up at their polling location to cast their votes in the 2021 General Election on Tuesday. This number reflects a 7.64% decrease in voter participation from the 2020 General Election as well as 605 fewer registered voters.

These results are unofficial until official certification on Friday, April 9. If any changes in election results occur, they will be published in an upcoming issue.

*Notes winner if more than two candidates

McDonald County School Board

Vote for two

• Anthony "Andy" W. McClain^452*

• Joshua A. Banta^550*

• Carrie Milleson^370

• Unresolved Write-ins^9

Wheaton School Board

Vote for two

• Chris Ray^4*

• Meagan McCullah^7*

• Kevin Schlessman^0

• Timothy Peckham^0

Seneca School Board

Vote for two

• Matthew Stewart^12*

• Andrew James Molder^13*

• Phillip Anthony Wilson^10

• Rob A. Nesvold^7

• Monica Long^2

East Newton School Board

Vote for two

• Robin Farmer^5

• Mandy McMahan^1

• Andrew "Andy" Baker^9*

• Julie McGill^13*

East Ward Alderman for City of Anderson

• Jimmie Gideon^15

• Jeremiah Brewer^63*

West Ward Alderman for City of Anderson

• Don Hines^20*

• David Roark^17

Question for the City of Anderson

• Shall the City of Anderson, Missouri, continue for another five years a temporary property tax which will then expire unless renewed by a vote of the citizens?

This property tax, which is approximately 30 to 35 cents per hundred dollars of assessed valuation and set by the office of the State Auditor each year; poses no increase in taxes from the previous five years and the revenue from this is used for general municipal purposes, including the summer ball program from community children.

• Yes^98*

• No^32

Question for the Village of Ginger Blue

• Shall the village of Ginger Blue, Missouri be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

• Yes^0

• No^1*

Tax Collector for City of Goodman

• Meghan Sexson^63*

• Steve Wimpey^48

South Ward Alderman for City of Goodman

• Paula W. Brodie^39*

• Patrick Watson^19

Question for the Village of Jane

• Shall the village of Jane, Missouri be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

• Yes^9*

• No^5

Question for the City of Lanagan

• Shall the city of Lanagan, Missouri be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

• Yes^3

• No^12*

Question for the City of Noel

• Shall the city of Noel, Missouri be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

• Yes^24*

• No^14

North Ward Alderman for City of Pineville

• Becky Davis^39*

• Lisa Amey^25

South Ward Alderman for City of Pineville

• Dawayne Lasiter^16

• Roy Milleson^24*

East Ward Alderman for City of Southwest City

• Write-in^7

Question for Wheaton Fire Protection District

• Shall the board of directors of Wheaton Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than 30 cents on the one hundred dollar assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district?

• Yes^8

• No^14*