Sim's Corner Farmers Market Kicks Off This Week

An expanded farmers market will kick off its season on April 10 at Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner.

Interest in the full-season venture is growing, said LaSandra McKeever, organizer.

"There always seems to be interest," she said. "I think each weekend will grow."

In addition to a weekly farmers market, organizers also are planning several seasonal events with different themes.

From swap meets to trunk shows, to arts and crafts, organizers hope to draw a variety of people to the farmers market, said Anita Burney, who is assisting with marketing efforts.

This weekend, McKeever plans to be on hand with her jellies, salsas and baked goods, while introducing some new flavors this year. She hopes several more vendors will join her.

Next weekend, a craft event is sure to spark more vendors and farmers market attendees, she said.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor may do so for free.

Vendors can set up on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizers encourage participants to retain the family-friendly atmosphere.

Organizers are also seeking musicians who would like to play, and neighbors who want to swap, sell, buy and browse.

Interest so far is igniting organizers as they look to a successful and expanded season.

"People are ready to get out, spend money and see people again!" McKeever said.

For vendor information, text 479-601-3803.