Obituaries

Samuel Salvatore Lentine

Feb. 12, 1927

April 2, 2021

Samuel Salvatore "Sam" Lentine, 94, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, April 2, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Chicago, to the late Andera and Concetta (Costanza) Lentine. He was a carpenter throughout his life and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mavis Lentine (Jan. 15, 2019); and three brothers, Jim, Nick and Frank Lentine.

He is survived by his four children, Sam and Nick Lentine both of Illinois, and Eric and Scott Lentine both of Goodman; a stepdaughter, Teri Coffey of Goodman; and a granddaughter, Nicole.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Harold Leon Thomas

Dec. 23, 1932

April 2, 2021

Harold Leon Thomas was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Los Angeles, to Sherman Lewis "Lew" Thomas and Lilly Glesta Wise. In the fall of 1945, after the war, the family moved back to Missouri. He was a resident of McDonald County until his death at home on April 2, 2021.

He was self-employed as a Farm-to-Market milk hauler (Carnation and later Milnot) and a dairy farmer in addition to serving almost 33 years in the Missouri National Guard. He was retired by the age of 55 and spent the next few decades restoring antique vehicles, building and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; his stepmother, Ruby Thomas; his brother, Paul Thomas; and his sister, Mona Harris.

He is survived by his three children, Rick Thomas (Sandra), Tina Thomas Keel (Paul), Michael Thomas (Shawn); and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Paul Keel officiating. Private burial was held at the Thomas Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Novene Stanley Wall

Nov. 22, 1928

March 31, 2021

Novene Stanley Wall, 92, died March 31, 2021, at Westbrook Care Center in Kearney, Mo.

She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in McDonald County Missouri, near Anderson, to Ira and Cora Hood. She grew up on a farm of dairy cows and fields of strawberries and melons, and graduated from Bunker Hill High School. She married Jack L. Stanley in 1950 and lived in Neosho. The marriage ended in 1979. She was the county office clerk in Newton County's Farmers Home Administration office for many years before retiring from government service in 1985. She remarried in 1995 to Donald F. Wall, a retiree of the U.S. Air Force and they traveled all 50 states before Don's death in 2017. She was a member of Neosho's Calvary Baptist Church for more than 60 years.

She is survived by her son, David Stanley (Robin) of Gladstone, Mo.; one grandson; step-children, Mike Wall of Springfield, Mo., Connie Lipscomb of Springfield, Mo., Steve Wall of Ozark, Mo., plus their children.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Leo Lentz officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.