Noel Hosts Citywide Events

Noel city officials are hosting two citywide events to better the community.

A citywide yard sale will take place from Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 2.

City officials also are hosting a citywide "Clean Up Noel" effort from Monday, May 3, to Sunday, May 16. Residents are encouraged to help clean up the city and dispose of large items. Dumpsters will be located at the city's Street Department Building on Butler Street.

Tires and hazardous materials are not accepted. However, other large items, such as furniture and appliances, will be accepted, said Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

The cleanup is limited to those living inside the Noel city limits. Noel neighbors are asked to bring a utility bill with their address for proof of residency.

For information, call city hall at 417-475-3696.