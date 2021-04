The McDonald County High School boys' golf team opened its season with a 220 to 212 loss to Pierce City at the Cassville Golf Course.

Parker Toney led the Mustangs with a 50. Cory Creason was second for the Mustangs with a 55, followed by Jordan Meador with a 57, Dayson Fickle 58 and Houston Porter with a 71.

McDonald County was at Carl Junction for the Bird Dog Invitational on April 5, before returning to Cassville on April 8, for the Cassville High School Boys Golf Tournament.