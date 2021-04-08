McDonald County Baseball Pounds Out Season High Hits

McDonald County pounded out a season-high 13 hits on the way to a key Missouri Class 5, District 6, win over the West Plains Zizzers in the second game of a doubleheader on April 3 at McDonald County High School.

The Mustangs overcame a 2-0 deficit with six runs in the third inning on the way to a 12-6 win. McDonald County added two runs in the fifth and then piled on four insurance runs in the sixth for its second district win of the season against one loss.

Isaac Behm reached on an error to start the Mustangs' six-run third inning. Cole Martin followed with the second of his three hits in the game before Destyn Dowd drove in the first run of the inning with a single. Cross Dowd then walked to load the bases for Weston Gordon, who drove in two runs with a single. Levi Malone then drove in a run with a single before two West Plain errors and a single by Wyatt Jordan accounted for the final two runs of the inning.

West Plains cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the fifth off of McDonald County starter Destyn Dowd, but Ethan Francisco got the final out of the inning, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs.

McDonald County responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to stretch its lead to 8-5. A walk and an error set up Isaac Behm's two-out, two-run single.

Rylee Boyd came in relief of Francisco to start the sixth. West Plains touched the Mustang closer for a run in the sixth on one hit, two errors and two walks before McDonald County put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Singles by Martin, Cross Dowd and Wyatt Jordan, a double by Helm, an error, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly by Behm gave McDonald County a 12-6 lead heading into the seventh.

Boyd hit the lead-off batter before getting the first out on a fly-out. But after a single by Haidan Barnard, Boyd was relieved by Colton Ruddick. The junior right-hander struck out the Zizzers clean-up hitter before getting the final out on a fly ball to center.

"Any win over a district opponent is a good win," said coach Kevin Burgi. "West Plains really swings the bat well. We made some good pitches when we had to. Offensively, we had a lot of guys get some big hits. Behm's RBIs were really, really big. He is a guy that has come up with some big hits when we need them. Cross has put a ton of work into his swing and it is starting to show. I see him getting a little more confidence at the plate. For us to be good, he is going to have to be good at the plate. Cole just continues to do what he has done all year. It was nice to see Malone and Wyatt Jordan get some big hits."

Martin finished with three hits, while Cross Dowd, Malone and Jordan had two each to lead McDonald County. Destyn Dowd, Helm, Gordon and Behm added one hit each.

Barnard had four hits, including two home runs to lead West Plains.

McDonald County falls to 6-5 for the season heading into its April 6, game at Farmington, Ark. The Mustangs then travel to Hollister for a doubleheader on April 19.

Joplin

Pitcher Kohl Cooper's two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning was the only offense the Joplin Eagles could muster against McDonald County's Weston Gordon and Ethan Francisco, but that was enough to give the Eagles a 2-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

Gordon started for McDonald County and pitched five scoreless innings before Cooper hit a 0-1 fastball well over the right-field fence to erase the Mustangs' 1-0 lead.

"It came down to one pitch," Burgi said. "We were clean defensively. It was a really good high school baseball game. We needed to have a better approach at the plate. Obviously, we showed that in the second game. I honestly think the Joplin game was a learning experience for us. I think we did a good job making adjustments between game one and game two. Hats off to the Cooper kid. He threw well and the Harryman kid (reliever Josh Harryman) came in and shut us down. Weston Gordon was really good for us on the mound. Joplin is a good team and he held them to two runs."

McDonald County scored its only run of the game in the third on two walks, a hit batter and Levi Helm's fielder's choice ground out.

Cooper went the first four and a third innings for Joplin, allowing the one run on two hits before submariner Josh Harryman retired all eight batters he faced, including four by strikeouts.

Gordon allowed just four hits in five and two-thirds innings. Francisco allowed one hit in an inning and a third of relief.

The Mustangs' only hits were a single by Helm in the first and a double by Gordon in the fourth.

Carthage

Cross Dowd walked and scored on a single by Ethan Lett in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie and Boyd retired the side in order in the seventh to key McDonald County's 5-4 win over Carthage on March 30, at McDonald County High School.

Cross Dowd went the first five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six and walking four.

Martin led off the game with a single. The junior catcher came around to score on a sacrifice bunt by Destyn Dowd, a wild pitch and Cross Dowd's sacrifice fly.

Carthage tied the game in the second on two errors, a walk and a hit.

McDonald County retook the lead with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Lett led off with a single. Pinch-runner Wyatt Jordan advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-out single by Jack Parnell.

Carthage took a 3-2 lead in the third on a hit, an error and a walk, but the Mustangs answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Martin led off the inning with a double and Helm singled before Issac Behm lined a two-out single to left to drive in both runners to put McDonald County on top at 4-3.

Carthage tied the game in the sixth off Dowd on two hits and a hit batter before Boyd got a ground out to second to end the inning.

Martin and Lett finished with two hits each, while Destyn Dowd, Helm, Behm and Parnell had one each to lead the offense.

Webb City

Webb City handed McDonald County a 12-2 loss in a Missouri Class 5, District 6, game held on April 5, at Webb City High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-1 lead after three innings, scoring four runs in the first inning and three each in the second and third innings.

McDonald County scored its second run in the fourth inning before Webb City scored two in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Cross Dowd took the loss, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits in two and two-thirds innings. Francisco worked the final inning and two-thirds for the Mustangs, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks.

Behm led the McDonald County offense, driving in both Mustang runs with run-scoring singles in the second and fourth innings.

Helm, Malone and Cross Dowd had the three other McDonald County hits.

Treghan Parker led Webb City at the plate, driving in five runs on three hits, including a three-run homer in the third and an RBI triple in the first.

McDonald County falls to 6-5 overall, including a 2-2 mark in district play.