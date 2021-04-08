Junior High Baseball Claims Win Over Monett

The McDonald County seventh grade baseball team claimed a 7-0 over Monett on April 2, at Monett High School.

Pitchers Chayton Banta, Cael Carlin, Konner Land and J.P. Clarkson keyed the Mustangs victory by combining to shut out the Cubs. Banta went two innings, while Carlin, Land and Clarkson worked an inning each.

The offense was led by Land with two hits and two runs scored. Banta, Ryder Martin, Axeton Bateman and Wyatt Gordon all had one hit and scored one run, while Carlin, Riley Parker and Brody Roessler had one hit each. Malachi Neale scored the Mustangs' final run.

McDonald County hosted Diamond in the Mustangs' home opener on April 6, before taking on Neosho on April 9, also at McDonald County High School.