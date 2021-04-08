Gricks Picks Up Only Track Win at Carthage Invitational

Junior Garrett Gricks picked up the only win for the McDonald County High School boys' or girls' track teams at the Carthage High School Invitational held on April 2 at Carthage High School.

Gricks won the shot put with a toss of 45-6.75 to beat Watkins of Joplin by about seven inches.

McDonald County finished in 11th place in the team race with 22 points. Webb City won the team title with 138 points, followed by Joplin with 132, Neosho 89, Carthage 76, Bolivar 63, Lamar 55, Grove 44, Monett 34, East Newton 35, Nevada 31, McDonald County 22 and Carl Junction 21.

Bailey Lewis added a fifth place for the Mustangs with a leap of 19-5.25 in the long jump. Donovyn Fowler of Joplin won the event with a jump of 23-10.25.

Lewis also ran a leg on the 4x200 and the 4x100 teams that took sixth. The 200 relay finished in 1:39.96 while the 4x100 finished in 48.17. Others on the relays were Saw Eh, Josh Pacheco and Estaban Martinez-Olvera.

Webb City won the 4x200 in a time of 1:35.19 and Joplin won the 100 relay in 44.57.

Ricardo Salas added an eighth in the javelin (130-2), as did Kaidan Campbell in the shot put (40-2.75).

Girls

Kaycee Factor took third in the 400-meter run, and Mariana Salas did the same in the javelin to lead the McDonald County girls team.

Factor finished in a time of 1:07.76. Alexi Sumter of Grove won the race in 1:04.94.

Salas had a best throw of 98-11, while Haidyn Berry of Webb City won the event with a toss of 127-10.

The Lady Mustang 4x200 relay team of Savannah Leib, Corina Holland, Maleah Deters and Factor took sixth in a time of 2:05.04. Bolivar won the race in 1:57.64.

The 4x400 relay team of Factor, Leib, Anna Belle Price and Melysia McCrory took sixth in 4:45.34. Nevada won the race in 4:31.24.

The 4x100 relay team of Nevaeh Dodson, Sosha Howard, Katelynn Townsend and Holland took seventh in 57.82. Monett took first in the race in 54.10.

Webb City won the girls' title with 117 points. Nevada was second with 106 points, followed by Bolivar with 94.5 points, Carl Junction 82, Neosho 81, Monett 62.5, Grove 51, Joplin 48, Carthage 30, Lamar 21, McDonald County 20 and East Newton 12.

McDonald County's next meet is set for April 13, at Joplin High School.