Goodman Council Hears Plan To Patch Potholes

Alderman Clay Sexson approached the Goodman city council about the condition of roadways and a possible plan for their repair during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

He said he would like to see a proactive approach taken with some of the potholes in town, to start.

Sexson said using a cold mix to fill the holes just serves as a band-aid. He proposed that the 10 worst potholes in town be identified, then cut out and base rock applied. After that's compacted, he suggested digging 4 inches of the base out, then applying the cold mix.

Sexson went on to propose the rental of a street roller to finish off the job. He said that the goal would be to complete 10 repairs, but the number would be adjusted to have the project span a week.

Alderman Ed Tuomala chimed in to report a sinkhole on Stites Street.

Sexson noted that the area was on his list, along with spots on Garner Street, N. Whitmore, N. School and S. School streets.

"Sounds like a plan to me," said Mayor J.R. Fisher, noting that the project would need to wait until the sewer lines are surveyed and repairs are made to prevent repeated repairs.

Resident Ray Villa took the floor during Citizen's Business, donning his military jacket, to address tensions that have arisen within the city as a result of online interactions.

"People have got to get off the dang Facebook," Villa said. "If you're not here to make the city better, get out." He asked complainants to be "man or woman enough" to face the mayor or council directly with any issue.

Villa went on to reference a recent virtual rant regarding Mayor J.R. Fisher openly carrying a firearm on school grounds.

"So what? Our Mayor carries a gun. I paid 21 years of my life for his and your God-given right to carry," Villa said to a thundering round of applause.

The council went on to approve the second readings of Bill 2021-520 and Bill 2021-521 by title only as well as the first reading of Bill 2021-522 by title only.

Bill 2021-520 (Ordinance No. 2021-530) and Bill 2021-521 (Ordinance No. 2021-531) state that the municipal judge for Goodman must be an attorney at law, qualified to practice in the State of Missouri, and will be appointed in a part-time fashion by the board.

Bill 2021-522 is in regard to license regulations of alcoholic beverage sales and amends the number of license limits from one license for every 1,000 inhabitants, or fraction thereof, to two licenses for every 1,000 inhabitants. With Goodman's population of 1,200, this will increase the license limit from 2 to 4.

City Clerk Holtz announced that a drive-through rabies clinic will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Goodman Community Building. Rabies shots will be $10 and distemper shots will be $20. Masks will be required, and shots will be administered in the vehicle. Holtz noted that this event will be available to those who live outside of the city limits and cats qualify as well.

As the meeting came to a close, Mayor Fisher spoke about the structure of these meetings. He said that both the Missouri Municipal League and the city attorney agreed that "council meetings are for the council." The council is not required to hear citizen's business or answer questions. Fisher noted that the city provides the citizen's business as a means for residents to be heard but, once the meeting starts, it belongs to the council.

He said that he and the council members are available to speak with constituents about concerns outside of meetings.

In other business, the council:

• Changed the name of the Goodman Municipal Court bank account to the Goodman Municipal Division bank account, at the suggestion of state officials.

• Removed elected officials as signers on the Goodman Municipal Division bank account and added Municipal Judge Erin Lewis as a signer. City Clerk Holtz explained that, when municipal court functions were moved to Pineville, Mayor Gregg Sweeten and Alderman Scott Dennis were designated signers on the account, but the responsibility should lie with the municipal judge.

• Averaged a high water bill at 225 W. Garner Street that was a result of a 187,000-gallon leak to $707;

• Paid bills in the amount of $47,201.28.