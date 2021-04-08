Free Sports Physical Clinic Offered For McDonald County Athletes

PINEVILLE -- As spring sports get underway, the OCH Pineville Medical Clinic is ensuring that students are prepared for a healthy season with a free sports physical event on Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Scarlett Frost, OCH Pineville Medical Clinic manager, said the clinic is to help parents and students throughout McDonald County afford this routine visit so kids are not kept from enjoying activities and sports based on costs.

"Sports physicals are for children of all ages. They help determine the readiness of student-athletes to participate and are required prior to involvement in school athletics or other competitive sports," Frost said. "Our health care providers are excited and looking forward to another great year for McDonald County students."

Injuries or illnesses are often detected during these annual exams and alert students and their parents about medical conditions that may require further examination from a family practice physician or specialist.

If you miss the free event, OCH clinics offer $15 sports physicals year-round. There are OCH clinics located in Anderson, Goodman, Noel, Pineville and Southwest City.

To make an appointment for the free event, call 417-223-4290.

Signed parental consent forms are required before a pre-participation physical examination can be performed. The forms may be obtained from a school athletic director.

About Ozarks Community Hospital

Ozarks Community Hospital (OCH) is a bi-state safety-net healthcare provider headquartered in Gravette, Arkansas, serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Ozarks. Its hospital is based in Gravette, Ark., and has a multitude of clinics located in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. OCH locations can accept Medicaid, Medicare, UHC Military and other insurances. For more information, visit www.OCHonline.com.