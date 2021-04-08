Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jessica Marshall vs. Ryan Marshall. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Zeb R. Holland Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Norma Mae Hosler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ryan M. Belt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Melba J. Keel vs. Richard G. Keel. Judgment of dissolution.

John Bressler vs. Kerri Bressler. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Larry R. Bierman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Chelsie L. Bresee. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Christopher J. Galan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Ariaunua A. Gutierrez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Edwin D. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Tonya D. Johnson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

John L. Ross. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Natalie L. Staib. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $g0.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Vanessa Lane. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Iva Atkins. Contract -- other.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Andey Hunter eta l. Unlawful detainer.

Professional Credit Management, Inc. vs. Matthew Brewer. Suit on account.

Citibank vs. Michael Schlessman. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Gary D. Ash. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

David L. Colwell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tracy Lynn Austin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Bryan West. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Brian K. Addleman et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sarah J. England et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

KTre Holdings, LLP vs. Joshua Quincy-Churchill et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jose David Alvarado Ramirez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $270.50.

William J. Arnett. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kaitlin M. Blackman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Dustin A. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Tyler P. Brown. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Cuz Xol Efrain. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Robert M. Fisher Jr. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $435.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Summer R. Henrichs. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kalob K. Pope. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

James Andrew Presley. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Benjamin T. Schaeffer. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Brian L. Skaggs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Terra F. Smith. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Ihda S. Benjamin. DWI -- serious physical injury. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brian R. Jordan. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Andrea M. Murphy. Theft/stealing and tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Steven Seuyaphanh. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Alford plea. Two years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Keith Albert Shifflett. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- person less than 12 years of age. Jury verdict of guilty. 10 years incarceration, Department of Corrections.