Pineville American Legion Benefit Dinner

Pineville 392 American Legion Auxiliary Third Benefit Dinner will be doing dine-in and take-out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, located on Jesse James Road in Pineville (next to Cornerstone Bank). A $9 meal donation includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, beverage and choice of dessert. Take-out pre-orders welcome by calling 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330.

Noel Woman's Club Bake Sale

It's time for the "Spring Bake Sale" to be held from 9 a.m. until noon or until sold out, Saturday, April 17, at Harp's, located at 508 N. Cliffside Drive in Noel.

Home Gardening Webinar

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects. Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, through May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists. "For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens," said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.

Schedule of topics

• April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot).

• April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost).

• April 29: Warm-season crops.

• May 6: Diseases in your garden.

• May 13: Insects in your garden.

• May 20: Herbs.

• May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series. For questions, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

Virtual Beef Cooking Club

Get hands-on experience cooking beef at home, including recipes, cooking tips and nutrition information. When you register, you will receive a link to watch at showtime or a later time. You will also receive the recipe, shopping list and more.

Your Virtual Cooking Club Host -- Luella was raised on a fifth-generation farm and developed a passion for agriculture early on. Luella has worked with 4-H youth and commodity groups to promote agriculture education in the classroom. She is leading a national AG literacy program and school lunch program to expand beef offerings and nutrition connections. She also leads a consumer outreach team as the consumer affairs director for the Missouri Beef Industry Council. She is the author of a cookbook and children's book series that highlights agriculture and farm life.

Virtual beef cooking schedules (every Tuesday)

May 4 -- 12 p.m. -- May is Beef Month! Build Your Best Burger -- Featured Recipe: Carolina BBQ Burger

June 1 -- 12 p.m. -- United We Steak! Grilling Tips & More -- Featured Recipe: Classic Beef Kabobs and Steak Rub

Register for any or all sessions at https://ncba-uvcwn.formstack.com/forms/mobc_virtual_beef_cooking_club

Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest

The Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest will be held May 14-16, hosted by 3B Off Road.

Be part of the Jeep cruise through downtown Eureka Springs and Jeep Invasion at 3B Off Road Park. Explore the mountainous terrain and enjoy the pristine beauty of the Ozark Mountains. Whether you are looking for a laid-back trail to explore or a more challenging one to show off your driving skills, 3B is the place.

Registration includes trail pass for 3B Off Road, vehicle decal, inclusion in the Jeep cruise and T-shirt for the first 25 registrants. Check out the park at: 3bOffRoad.com Use promo code: JEEP21 to receive a 15% discount for camping/RV. Sign up for email updates. Activities and schedule TBA.

Register at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/eureka-springs-jeep-fest-05-15-2021-4326

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.