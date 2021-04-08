Boys Track Dominates in Throwing Events for Second Place in Stampede

The McDonald County High School junior varsity boys' track team took second and the girls' team was fourth at the McDonald County 9/10 Stampede held on March 29, at McDonald County High School.

The Mustang boys dominated the throwing events, picking up first and second in the shot put and first, third, fourth and fifth in the javelin, while also taking fifth and sixth in the discus.

McDonald County sophomore Ivan Serna won the shot put with a toss of 11.10 meters, while teammate Angel Mendoza-Martinez was second (10.41). Levi Neale added a seventh place with a best throw of 10.0.

In the javelin, Andrew Moritz was first with a throw of 38.07, while Gabe Sanchez was third (34.87), Ricardo Salas was fourth (34.29) and Logan Harriman was fifth (33.75).

Jude Horrocks led McDonald County in the discus, taking fifth with a throw of 27.39, while Serna was sixth (26.95).

McDonald County also went first and second in the triple jump. Jared Mora won the event with a jump of 10.57. Jorden Simpson was second (9.93) and Jackson Clarkson was fifth (9.52).

Moritz completed the rare double. After winning the javelin, the McDonald County sophomore won the high jump with a leap of 1.73 meters. Josh Pacheco added a fourth in the event with a jump of 1.62.

Rounding out the results for the Mustangs were Racey Shandley, Chazz Jacks, Mora, Moritz, second, 4x200, 1:44.00; Hunter Leach, third, 1600, 5:23.70; Shandley, fourth, 100, 12.00; Ricky Wright, fourth, 110 hurdles, 20.10; Shandley, Jacks, Moritz, Mora, fourth, 4x100, 49.90; Kevin Paxtor, sixth, 400, 1:05.5; Michael Owens, sixth, 300 hurdles, 58.90; Mora, sixth, 200, 25.20; and, Paxtor, Clarkson, Alexis Molina-Cruz, Cory Eastburn, sixth, 4x400, 4:55.30.

Webb City won the boy's title with 158 points, followed by McDonald County with 140, Carthage 109.5, Cassville 99, Lamar 70, East Newton 61.5, Willard 56.5, Nevada 6.5 and Seneca 1.

Girls

Maleah Deters led the McDonald County girls to a fourth-place finish with a win in the 400 in a time of 1:14.10. Teryn Torrez added a fourth-place finish in a time of 1:19.40. Deters also ran a leg on two relays that took third.

McDonald County's only other win came from Mariana Salas. Salas won the javelin with a throw of 32.17 meters. Teammate Ebenee Munoz was fifth (23.83), while Analisa Ramirez was sixth 22.70.

Savannah Leib added a second in the high jump with a leap of 1.27 meters.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Peyton Cooper, third, discus, 21.40; Leib, Abigail Pagel, Katelynn Townsend and Deters, third, 4x200, 2:08.80; Leib, Torrez, Deters Townsend, third, 4x400, 5:11.40; Leib, fourth, 200, 28.60; Melysia McCrory, fourth, 1600, 6:30.10; Kyla Moore, fourth, pole vault, 1.69; Townsend, fourth, pole vault, 1.69; and, Madison Burton, fifth, 800, 3:02.00.

Webb City also won the girls' team title. The Lady Cardinals totaled 210 points, followed by Nevada with 109, Cassville 101, McDonald County 96, Carthage 76, East Newton 28, Lamar 11, Seneca 7 and Willard 4.