This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 14
Donna Lyn Andon, 31, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Jose Andrew, 25, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
John K. Dungan, 38, no address given, DWI -- alcohol
Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 15
Nicole L. Groh, 37, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Troy Dennis Hamilton Jr., 39, Pineville, shoplifting
David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
March 16
Kisino Kihner, 52, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive, animal at large, urinate/defecate in public, nuisance violation, public intoxication, open container, peace disturbance, disorderly conduct, harassment -- phone calls and trespassing
Ryan Lee Stabeno, 41, Anderson, activities violation in a non-designated conservation area, domestic assault -- serious physical injury, armed criminal action and DWI -- drug intoxication
March 17
Metria Kay Watts, 45, Decatur, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
March 18
Damion Sky Knight Kelly, 24, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 19
Dewayne Albert Evans, 55, Springdale, Ark., traffic violation
Curtis James Hendrix, 41, Pineville, domestic assault
Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
March 20
Joshua Daniel Harr, 43, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and weapon violation
John Ioanis Raymond, 23, Omaha, Neb., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit