This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 14

Donna Lyn Andon, 31, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Jose Andrew, 25, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

John K. Dungan, 38, no address given, DWI -- alcohol

Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 15

Nicole L. Groh, 37, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Troy Dennis Hamilton Jr., 39, Pineville, shoplifting

David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

March 16

Kisino Kihner, 52, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive, animal at large, urinate/defecate in public, nuisance violation, public intoxication, open container, peace disturbance, disorderly conduct, harassment -- phone calls and trespassing

Ryan Lee Stabeno, 41, Anderson, activities violation in a non-designated conservation area, domestic assault -- serious physical injury, armed criminal action and DWI -- drug intoxication

March 17

Metria Kay Watts, 45, Decatur, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

March 18

Damion Sky Knight Kelly, 24, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 19

Dewayne Albert Evans, 55, Springdale, Ark., traffic violation

Curtis James Hendrix, 41, Pineville, domestic assault

Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

March 20

Joshua Daniel Harr, 43, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and weapon violation

John Ioanis Raymond, 23, Omaha, Neb., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit