Two Goodman Posts Contested In April 6 Election

Two positions within the Goodman municipal government are being contested by two candidates in the upcoming April 6 election.

Local businessman Pat Watson and former city clerk Paula Brodie are seeking the position of South Ward Alderman, while current tax collector Meghan Sexson seeks to retain her title and candidate Steve Wimpey seeks to take it.

Pat Watson works full-time as a construction foreman and operates Outback Creations with his wife Candace out of their home. He says this will not affect his availability to work with the city outside of council meetings.

"I want to be a bigger part of the community," Watson said.

Watson and his family moved to Goodman in 2012 for convenience and small-town living.

In the next five years, Watson would like to see a focus placed on rejuvenating Main Street, promoting small businesses and improving water and wastewater treatment and management.

He also noted that he is passionate about the recently-approved walking trail and the events it could attract, such as food trucks, meet and greets and charitable 5Ks.

"Everyone seems to be on two sides of the fence -- here and everywhere -- but it's important to remember that the person on the other side of the fence is still a neighbor," Watson said.

"My main goal is to be there for any concerns the residents have; things they do like and things they don't. In a small town like ours, one vote makes a world of difference and can allow your voice to be heard."

Paula Brodie is married to Public Works Director David Brodie, has lived in Goodman for 44 years and served as the city and court clerk for 33 years before retiring. She is a certified court administrator and holds a Missouri Professional City Clerk Certification.

Brodie says she is running for office for a myriad of reasons. She would like to encourage council members to make board meetings more inviting to citizens by allowing them to ask questions, voice concerns and be heard. She would also like to research future infrastructure grants and funding for public safety.

Brodie has experience writing grants, working with rural development and engineers on a variety of city projects.

"I would also encourage an audit of the last two years," Brodie said. "It's just good business and the checks and balances hold everyone accountable."

Meghan Sexson has served as the city's tax collector since July of 2015 and hopes to continue acting in that capacity.

Last year, the elected position was voted on, in an attempt to make the tax collector an appointed position.

Sexson notes that, as an elected position, the tax collector must live within Goodman city limits. If appointed, that job can be given to anyone who lives in the state of Missouri.

"It's taking a job from a citizen," she said.

Sexson and her husband Clay are actively involved in the community. Clay serves on the fire department and can regularly be found coaching and umpiring their son's baseball games.

"I love going to ball games, sitting down next to someone and asking about their grandkids and who got married," Sexson said. "I love the close-knit community."

"As soon as we knew I was pregnant, we knew that we were moving here," she said.

Steve Wimpey was born and raised in Goodman. He said that the improvements around town within the last year inspired him to get involved.

"I've seen the town come back to life," he said.

"I want to see tax money being spent wisely and improvements being made."

Before retiring, Wimpey worked as a machinist in Sulphur Springs, Ark. He says he did "a little bit of everything," including a bit of accounting.

He's also spent many hours volunteering to help the city. He recounted a time when the streets were being resurfaced and the contractor said that, if someone could clear the ditches, they could spend that money to pave more streets.

So Wimpey got the equipment and took to clearing the ditches.

"That's the way I've always been," he said. "You help your neighbor when they're down and out."