RELIGION: Jesus' Sorrows Should Make Us Faithful

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Mary Jean Parish and Laney Hamilton were celebrating birthdays. Special prayers for healing and comfort were requested for the family of Faith Crosby Head, Jimmy, Frankie, Jack, June, David, Bobby Bryan and Finley. Next Sunday there will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids immediately after the worship service. Bring a basket.

The adult Sunday school class studied Luke 19:29-40. "Worshiped" was the title of the lesson taught by Terry Lett. As Easter approaches, it was the story of Jesus riding down the Mount of Olives on a colt into Jerusalem. The lesson made three points: "Jesus provides everything we need to worship Him, believers should worship Jesus for the works of God they have seen, and Jesus is worthy of worship as Lord of all creation."

Janet Chaney shared information about the Annie Armstrong Easter offering to support Southern Baptist missionaries in North America. She also read "Listen to Your Own Heart" and " A Little Bit to Think About."

Before beginning the devotional, Linda Abercrombie thanked Darlene Mitchell for the beautiful flowers and always decorating the sanctuary for the seasons as Easter lilies adorned the altar. "Worry" was the title of the devotional, with scripture from 1 Peter 5:7. "Humans are activated by anxiety and worry can overload us and push us into fight or flight mode when it is not necessary. To keep anxiety at bay, Peter tells us as Christians to give our worries and cares to God because He cares what happens to us."

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. We were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie as he sang "Unspoken Request." Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing "Sunlight" and "Oh, How He Loves You and Me."

Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "Just One Hour," with scripture from Matthew 26:36-46 about Jesus' prayer in Gethsemane. He began by telling us that he had read an article, "America. A Christian Nation?" which said that 24% of Americans attend church every week, 29% have never attended once, which leaves 47% which have been from once to two or three times a month. Brother Mark said, "The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. Jesus said it and the devil knows it. It is easier to deceive people out of their worship time by deception than proclamation. How many people aren't in church today because they said they had too much to do or were too busy? The sorrow of Jesus should make us faithful."

As Brother Mark talked about the message, "Just One Hour," he made three points and references to the scripture of Matthew 26. First, verse 38 talks about the sorrow of Jesus and when He says, "My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even to death. Stay here and watch me." Brother Mark talked about people not in church and said their spirit may be willing, but their flesh is weak. "For all that Jesus has done for us, can we give Him one hour?"

Second, as Brother Mark talked about the weakness of the disciples, he referred to verse 40 which says, "Then He came to the disciples and found them sleeping, and Jesus said to Peter, 'What? Could you not watch with Me one hour?'" He also referred to Luke 10:38 about Mary "who sat at Jesus' feet and heard His word."

Third, Brother Mark talked about the necessity of prayer and referred to Matthew 26:41 in which Jesus tells us, "Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak." Brother Mark told us that the one hour is not just for Jesus, but it is also for us because we need it. "It can change our whole attitude and demeanor. You can give watch and pray or fall into temptation. There are 168 hours in one week. Can't we give just one for the One who died for us? Jesus was one week away from the cross. He took on the sins of the world -- yours and mine. He did it for us. We need that hour. The first sign that you are in trouble is when you think that you can get along without Jesus and that one hour. Jesus took on all the sins when He died and all the sins still to be committed. He is willing to forgive you of those sins if you will let Him."

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go," and Jerry gave the benediction.

We invite you to join us for our Easter Sunday service as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and worship Him as our Lord and Savior. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

