Obituaries

Jack Lee Anderson

July 17, 1943

March 27, 2021

Jack Lee Anderson, 77, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, March 27, 2021.

He was born July 17, 1943, in Jane, Mo., the son of Murell and Myrtle Anderson. He graduated from McDonald County High School. He enjoyed painting and owned and operated a florist shop in Anderson. More recently, he worked for the Noel Senior Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Pete Anderson; and his wife, Byrlene.

He is survived by his brother, Bill (Marie) Anderson of Jane; and sisters, Joyce Marrs of Jane, Joan (Steve) Whitehead of Carthage, Mo.

No services are planned. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Doris M. Boyd

Sept. 9, 1955

March 27, 2021

Doris M. Boyd, 65, died March 27, 2021, at Joplin Freeman Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in Hutchinson, Kan., to Gerald and Deloris Steele, of Anderson, Mo.

She graduated from high school at Hutchinson (Kan.) High School. She had retired from Creative Communications in Great Bend, Kan., before moving to Anderson with her husband in 2005. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching their sporting events. She also enjoyed decorating her home, collecting family photos and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Deloris; sister, Mary; brother, Jerry; and brother-in-law, Wayne.

She is survived by her father, Gerald Steele of Anderson; her husband, Michael, also of Anderson; her six children, Belinda Schaffer of Anderson, David Martin of Gainesville, Ga., Christeenia Arnold of Bartlesville, Okla., Jessica Gonzales of Anderson, Anthony Bice of Texas, and Gerald Potter of Bronaugh, Mo.; and 22 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Pineville Community Center, 602 Jesse James Road, Pineville, Mo., followed by a luncheon for immediate family and close friends.

Please send flowers and cards to 406 Max Street, Anderson MO 64831.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Marilyn Ruth Henson

March 26, 2021

Marilyn Ruth Henson, 81, of Pineville, passed away Friday, March 26. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lee Henson and Freddie Ruth Blackwell Henson. She leaves behind sisters, Harriet Henson Campbell (Jess H. Campbell) and Judy Henson Wolf (Joseph L. Wolf) of Pineville, brothers, Dr. James B. Henson, Enterprise, Oregon, and John Lee Henson, Jr., Graham, Texas, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends.

She was born in Colorado City, Texas, and moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, at the age of 12. She graduated from Brazosport, High School, Freeport, Texas, where she was honored with the Marilyn Henson Award for Most Athletic Woman. The award was given each year thereafter for the most athletic woman in the school. She then graduated from Texas Women's University, Denton, Texas, with her Bachelor's degree and received her Master's from Sam Houston State, Huntsville, Texas, in 1965.

She taught school at Clear Creek High School, Houston Baptist College, McDonald County High School, and Anderson Junior High School. She was an avid horseman and reader. Her love of horses, athletics, reading, and kids fueled her life.

A memorial gathering will be held at the United Methodist Church in Pineville from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Rescue or Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.

PAID OBITUARY

James Avery Lee

Sept. 4, 1974

March 29, 2021

"Jimmy" James Avery Lee, 46, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was born Sept. 4, 1974, the son of Larry and Janie Lee.

He was a lifelong resident of McDonald County, Missouri. He graduated from McDonald County High School. He worked for the Walmart Supercenter in Pineville.

Survivors include his parents; children, Jareth and Rowan of the home; son, Jayden of Washburn, Mo.; stepson, Devon Richmond of Rogers, Ark.; brother-in-law, Darin (Jeanene) Largent of Gravette, Ark.; and his companion, Lindsey Fletcher.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Gisela Marie Lewis

July 29, 1941

March 25, 2021

Gisela "GiGi" Marie Lewis, 79, of Pineville, Mo., died March 25, 2021, at Oak Pointe in Neosho, Mo.

She was born July 29, 1941, in Moglingen, Germany, daughter of Bernhard and Marie (Stahl) Schweizer. On Sept. 30, 1960, in Germany, she married Ted Wayne Lewis. She worked for 40 years at Cooper Communities in Bella Vista, Ark.; also, together with her husband, she farmed and owned and operated the Bentonville Livestock Auction for over 22 years. She enjoyed sewing, collecting and polka dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Ted Lewis; son, Tommy E. Lewis; a granddaughter, Megan Lewis; siblings, Hilda Enssle, Elfriede König, Werner Schweizer.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer Blevins of Overland Park, Kan., Ashley Means of Hoffman, Okla.; a daughter-in-law, Lois Lewis of Pineville; and a sister, Brigitte.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Hank Gorman officiating. Burial followed in the Jane Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Bonnie L. Schlessman

Nov. 16, 1935

March 24, 2021

Bonnie L. Schlessman, 85, of Bentonville, passed away March 24, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born November 16, 1935, in Powell, Missouri, the daughter of Ross and Bernice Marie Clanton Cooper. She worked in housekeeping for Bates Hospital and Rogers Hospital and as well as for Helen and Sam Walton. Bonnie was a member of the Bentonville Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Washington Schlessman; her siblings, Bill Cooper and wife Judy, Rosalee Kearney, two brothers-in-law, John Neale and Jerry Salas.

Survived by her children, Randy Henry, Thomas Wayne Schlessman and Tana Schlessman; sisters, Joyce Neale and Jo Ella Salas; brother-in-law, Bob Kearney; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, twin boys on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday; March 26, 2021, and services beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Interment in the Bentonville Cemetery, Bentonville, Arkansas.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Marilyn Henson

Doris Boyd

Gisela Lewis