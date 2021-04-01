Noel Alumnus Parker Owens Receives Mizzou '39 Award

COLUMBIA -- Parker Owens of Noel, Mo., is one of 39 undergraduate students to receive the Mizzou '39 Award at the University of Missouri.

The Mizzou '39 Award is an exclusive honor given to 39 outstanding MU seniors. It recognizes the contributions they have made to the campus and the community during their time at Mizzou, demonstrating their commitment to bettering the world around them. This award is presented annually by the Mizzou Alumni Student Association Board.

"I still can't believe that I was honored with this award," Owens said. "I have seen so many others receive it, and their impact on the Mizzou community during their time here was so great; I am proud to be one of those people who has made Mizzou a better place. I could not have done it without my mentor, Dan Nicewarner, or any of the groups that I have been a part of in my five years as a Tiger."

Owens, a 2016 graduate of McDonald County High School, is a senior majoring in strategic communication and business administration. He is also a Trulaske Business Ambassador, a Sam M. Walton Scholar, and a part of the Deaton Scholars Program. His parents are Sheila and Dale Owens.

The Missouri School of Journalism, the world's first, is the international leader in journalism education. Some of the best journalists in the world have learned their profession through the Missouri Method, which provides practical hands-on training in six professional news outlets and two strategic communication agencies.