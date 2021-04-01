McDonald County Lady Mustang Soccer Team Falls to 0-5 for Season

The McDonald County Lady Mustang soccer team fell to 0-5 for the season with a pair of 8-0 losses last week.

New Covenant Academy of Springfield was the first to beat McDonald County. The Lady Warriors claimed an 8-0 win on March 23 in Springfield.

New Covenant built a 5-0 lead at intermission before ending the game in the second half on the mercy rule with three more goals

On March 26, Webb City spoiled McDonald County's home opener, also by an 8-0 score.

It took the Lady Cardinals almost 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard but, once they scored their first goal, five more first-half goals followed in quick succession.

Webb City's second goal came at the 27-minute mark, followed by goals at 19 minutes, 11 minutes, five minutes and three minutes of the first half to take a 6-0 lead at intermission.

The Lady Cardinals ended the game with second-half goals at 33 minutes and 31 minutes.

McDonald County hosts Willard on April 1, before the Lady Mustangs travel to Carl Junction on April 2.