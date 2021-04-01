Land Transfers

Donna K. Barnard Underwood to Tim Rodgers. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Billie Briggs and Daryl Briggs to Harley Dennis. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC to Hardep Singh. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Twe Ki and Zaw Zaw to Soe Soe Lian Ram Hre. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Splitlog Painting, LLC to Lucas Owen Lamar, Luis Raul Moya, Samantha Ruth Moya, Janet Renea Jordan and Jacob Bradley Jordan. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

William Lawrence Burkholder Revocable Trust to Michael Jon Burkholder. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. John W. Millers. Lot 4 and Lot 5. Aloft Sub-division. Lot 1 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Naruiporn Pecharat and Corey Neil Reardon to Janel Reardon and Jackie Reardon. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC to Maiva Her. Rollin Acres. Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Elizabeth Osburn and Dennis Wayne Osburn to Kellie Feiser and Bradley Feiser. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela S. Murphy to Brian Tackett. Pogue's Addition. Blk. 5, Lot 1 through Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Joel M. Lozano. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Eduardo Sanchez and Martha Deleon to Cristina Solano Alejo. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty A. Baker and Joe B. Baker to Leola M. Pankau and Joy L. Pankau. Bella Ridge Estates. Lot 26. McDonald County, Mo.