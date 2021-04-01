Hopping For Easter Eggs In Southwest City

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Ava Marrs-Kelley was excited for her chance to Easter egg hunt in Southwest City but was less than thrilled to cozy up to the Easter Bunny on Saturday.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Friends and family watch from afar as youth of all ages run, skip and hop across Blankenship Park on the hunt for eggs. In order to provide additional distancing, only hunters were allowed on the fields.

Megan Davis

McDonald County Press

[email protected]dg.com