Easter Egg Hunt Delights Jane Neighbors

Amid sunny skies and warm springlike temperatures, children gathered their baskets and plastic sacks, eager to take off running to capture their prizes.

The field off West Highway 90 and Rains Road in Jane featured some 2,000 colorful plastic Easter eggs on Sunday afternoon. Before children scrambled to grab up the candy, organizers mentioned that some of the eggs had money in them.

The Jane Preservation Society hosted its Second Annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt, which also included an Easter bonnet contest and a demonstration of old-time egg-dying practices.

The event didn't take place last year, organizers said. But nearly 100 people gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate spring and bring a sense of normalcy to the community.

Children were directed to different sections, depending on their age. Many parents and grandparents helped the little ones. All seemed eager to capture some eggs.

Gus Sauerwein, 6, and Jackson Nelson, 7, stopped for a brief moment to show their baskets, which were full to the brim with eggs. The Easter Egg hunt was "really good," Sauerwein said. With a basketful of candy, Sauerwein was asked about the best part of the event.

"The money," he said, grinning.

Jane Preservation Society members sold T-shirts to market their organization, as well as hosting a demonstration of old-time egg-dying techniques. A table adorned with an Easter tablecloth had various jars with labels that denoted natural dying items, such as coffee, yellow onion, spinach and Hibiscus tea. Attendees also were treated to a boiled egg feast after the demonstration.

The afternoon's events proved exciting for several participants. Sky and Jamey Blakeley were pleasantly surprised that their 10-month-old daughter, MaKenzie, won the Easter bonnet contest for participants age 18 and younger. "I just made the hat today," Sky said.

Mary Bell Banks, with decorative eggs dangling from her hat, was named the winner in the age 18 and older category. Banks said she was surprised that she took first place. Sunday's contest was the first one she's entered, she said.

A Jane native and "local girl," Banks said she thinks the Easter Egg event helps upkeep tradition and provides a fun venue for Jane neighbors.

"It's great for the community," she said.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mary Bell Banks, far left, wears an award-winning Easter hat, adorned with dangling Easter eggs. Banks won her category for contestants older than age 18. Banks said she was surprised that she won, as it was her first time participating.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children take off walking and running to capture the coveted eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt in Jane on Sunday afternoon.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Gus Sauerwein, 6, left, and Jackson Nelson, 7, show off their buckets that are full of Easter eggs.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kayleigh Bowen, 2, pauses for a photo during the Easter Egg Hunt in Jane. The hunt was hosted by the Jane Preservation Society.