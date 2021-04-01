Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Lydia C. Gibson vs. Brandon L. Gibson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Brandon W. Tessaue. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sean L. Mahurin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Austin M. Allen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Keifer Sean Miles. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ariauna A. Gutierrez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Gregory D. Brown. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dayla Hernandez Alonzo. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Zeb R. Holland Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Norma Mae Hosler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Daniel J. Manis. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Carolyn M. Miles. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Candie Leeann Rolls. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Scott Sanches. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Michelle D. Keene. Breach of contract.

Kirksville Missouri Hospital vs. Josh Pippin. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael M. Davies. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sarah J. England. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Johnathan Bradley. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Hannah N. Canfield. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nicole R. Cook. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Brian K. Addleman et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Joseph Q. Laxton. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Savannah L. Jacobs. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Clemenson Materne. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Angie Brewer. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Douglas Geeding. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. John E. McClary. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alsihter Materne. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kimo P. Pa. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Leann Sohse. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Sunny A. Brooks. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Thomas R. Drake. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles B. Barker. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Kimo P. Pa. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Patricia S. Reeder. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Rigoberto Diaz. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Jon Gaylen Wren. Tampering with utility meter.

Keifer Sean Miles. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Campbell J. Richmond. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jeremy L. Hall. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Perry D. Abercrombie. Passing bad check.

Lashawna Keck. Passing bad check.

Brittany Lorraine Kloos. Passing bad check.

Jessie Sanders. Passing bad check.

James Andrew Presley. Passing bad check.

Enrique Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Randall H. Brion. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Dustin A. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Troy J. Malmanger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua C. McIntier. Domestic assault, making false report, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamdi H. Mohamed. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Felonies:

Sara E. Ritter. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Kayla Main. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Wendell Clark. Statutory sodomy.

Nicholas John Puchtel. Harassment.

Lester L. Smith. Passing bad check.

Anngela L. Ehmes. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

The following cases were heard:

Discover Bank vs. Trenton C. Jessen. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amy Y. Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

American Express National Bank vs. Dawn Long. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lesa M. Mitchell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Keene and Flanagan vs. Kyle Patterson et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Amithyst Ragland. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. David M. Sarratt. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Citibank vs. Jody L. Struthers. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Timothy E. Bankhead. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Thomas Ryan Barkfelt. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Vanessa Benhumea. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Lori A. Bolen. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Alisha A. Bracht. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jeremy D. Delissio. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Hannah M. Fox. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeremy L. Hall. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $129.50.

Levi S. Keith. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Quy T. Luu. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

James Marshall Martin. Tampering with utility meter and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joel J. Morris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Hunter D. Powell. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Noah Vann Sanderson. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lori G. Schaeffer. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

John G. Stephens. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jose Armando Valdez. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

A. Vang. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Gavin L. Weaver. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Hailey L. Wilson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Ridson O. Darra Jr. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

James R. Sgrignoli. Failure to register as a sex offender. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Vickie L. Ward. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.