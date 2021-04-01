Boys' and Girls' Track Teams Place At McDonald County Stancell Stampede

The McDonald County High School girls' track team took second and the boys' team was third at the McDonald County Stancell Stampede held on March 25 at McDonald County High School.

Despite just winning one event, the Lady Mustangs used their depth to score 151.5 points, just behind Cassville's winning total of 163.5 points.

McDonald County's lone win was by Sosha Howard in the triple jump. Howard won the event with a leap of 8.97 meters to beat Riley Morris of Cassville in second with a jump of 8.73. McDonald County's Corina Holland added a fourth-place (8.12) while Abigail Pagel was sixth (7.44).

Howard added a second place in the long jump with a best of 4.30 meters. Reagan Myrick was third with a jump of 4.16. Jacey Starks of Diamond won the event with a jump of 4.43.

The Lady Mustangs added a second place in the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay.

In the 4x400, the team of Holland, Kaycee Factor, Savannah Leib and Anna Belle Price was second with a time of 4:44.59. College Heights' winning time in the event was 4:34.84.

Cassville won the 4x800 relay in a time of 11:23.61, while McDonald County's team of Factor, Price, Melysia McCrory and Madison Burton was second in 11:51.58.

Melanie Gillming and Price gave the Lady Mustangs a 2-3 finish in the pole vault. Gillming was second with a vault of 2.15 meters, while Price was third (1.85).

Rounding out the results for the Lady Mustangs were Factor, third, 200, 29.53; Howard, Holland, Nevaeh Dodson and Katelynn Townsend, third, 4x200 relay, 2:05.79; McCrory, high jump, third, 1.32; Leib, fourth, 400, 1:15.31; Price, fourth, 800, 2:54.11; Giselle De La Torre, fourth, 100 hurdles, 21.3; Burton, fourth, 300 hurdles, 59.65; Dodson, Pagel, Holland and Townsend, fourth, 4x100, 57.4; Jada Alfaro, fourth, shot put, 8.76; Alfaro, fourth discus, 31.35; Burton, fifth, 3200, 14:3; Gisselle Luna-Reyes, fifth, 100 hurdles, 21.37; Luna-Reyes, fifth, 300 hurdles, 1:00.32; Leib, fifth, high jump, 1.22; Alfaro, fifth, discus, 20.34; Malaeh Deters, sixth, 200, 31.48; Deters, sixth, 400, 1:18.93; Dodson, sixth, 100 hurdles, 22:34; Dodson, sixth, 300 hurdles, 1:01.09; Pagel, sixth, triple jump, 7.44; and, Jasmine McDonald, sixth, discus, 20.34.

Team results after Cassville and McDonald County were College Heights in third, followed by Carthage, East Newton, Diamond, Jasper and Wheaton.

Boys

The McDonald County boys' team also won just one event but managed to take third in the team race.

Carthage won the boys' title with 178 points, followed by Cassville with 106 points and McDonald County with 104.

McDonald County's win came from Junior Eliam in the discus. The junior had a best throw of 37.39 to beat teammate Logan Harriman, in second, with a throw of 35.66.

The Mustangs added a second place in the 4x200 relay. The team of Bailey Lewis, Josh Pacheco, Saw Eh and Estaban Martinez finished in 1:42.13. Carthage won the race in 1:38.45.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Andrew Moritz, third, high jump, 1.68; Andrew Watkins, third, pole vault, 2.90; Lewis, third, long jump, 5.32; Sam Barton, fourth, 400, 58.77; Lewis, Pacheco, Saw Eh and Martinez, fourth, 4x100, 47.27; Mark Wilson, Ricardo Salas, Jorden Simpson and Barton, fourth, 4x400, 3:56.85; Johnny Cisneros, fourth, pole vault, 2.75; Saw Eh, fourth, long jump, 5.18; Garrett Gricks, fourth, shot put, 12.4; Hunter Leach, fifth, 800, 2:17.84; Pacheco, fifth, triple jump, 10.6; Barton, Leach, Wilson and Tyler Rothrock, sixth, 4x800, 9:52.80; and, Kaidan Campbell, sixth, shot put, 11.97.

Following the top three schools in the team race were East Newton, Southwest (Washburn), Jasper, College Heights, Wheaton, Diamond and Purdy.

After hosting the 9/10 Stancell McDonald County Stampede on March 29, the Mustangs go to the Carthage Relays on April 1, at Carthage High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Junior Eliam picked up the Mustangs only win with a first place finish in the discus at the McDonald County Stancell Stampede held on March 25, at McDonald County High School to help the boys' team take third place in the team race.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kaycee Factor gets a hand-off from teammate Madison Burton on the way to a third place finish in the 4x800 relay at the Stancell McDonald County Stampede held on March 25, at McDonald County High School. Others on the relay were Anna Belle Price and Melysia McCrory.