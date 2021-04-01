This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 8

Stephanie A. Bailey, 31, Rogers, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, passing bad check and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Rosie Dyvette Lopez, 44, Springdale, Ark., theft/stealing

Asa Michael Pease, 47, Anderson, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Austin Thomas York, 27, Anderson, disorderly conduct

March 9

Anthony Lloyd Briggs, 19, Anderson, operated motor vehicle knowing inoperable license lamps/tail lamps and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jeremy Woodrum, 49, no address given, abuse of child

March 10

Stacia Lenee Davenport, 27, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Dustin Wayne Foster, 27, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and tampering with motor vehicle

Vicente Hernandez, 30, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Jose Guadalupe Moreno-Hino, 25, Noel, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim

March 11

David Molina II, 24, Noel, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and hindering prosecution for a felony

David Molina, 49, Southwest City, violation of order of protection for adult, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Shannon Gene Lester Potter, 43, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, assault

March 12

Ricky L. Crisp, 45, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Reno Russell Gallegos, 51, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult, property damage and trespassing

Terson Romos, 36, Noel, domestic assault

Joshua Joseph Ryan, 32, Neosho, out-of-state fugitive

Paula Michelle Webb, 41, Neosho, forgery

March 13

Justin Lee Corzine, 30, Carthage, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid