1-1 At Grove High School Tournament

The McDonald County seventh grade baseball team split a pair of games in a tournament on March 27 at Grove High School.

In the opener, the Mustangs dropped a 4-2 decision to Miami, Okla.

Wyatt Gordon started from McDonald County on the mound, allowing one run in two innings. Aidan Spears worked the final two innings, allowing three runs.

Cael Carlin and Gordon each had a hit to lead the offense while Gordon and Chayton Banta each scored a run.

In the second game, Ryder Martin and Kaleb Chandler led McDonald County to a 4-3 win over Providence Academy of Rogers, Ark.

Martin went the first two innings on the mound, allowing two runs before Chandler allowing just one run over the final two innings.

Axeton Bateman had two hits and Carlin one to lead the offense. Martin scored two runs while Bateman and Gordon each scored one.